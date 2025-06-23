Don't Throw Out That Spent Paper Towel Roll. Use It For This Gardening Hack Instead

Before you toss that empty paper towel roll into the trash or the recycling bin, wait a second. You might not know it yet, but that humble little cardboard tube is a genius gardening tool in disguise. Especially if you're the kind of person who's ever squatted over a seed row, trying to aim with your fingertips and hoping those tiny seeds didn't bounce right into the grass or land two rows over. This trick solves that. It's quick, neat, and a great example of how a no-cost hack can actually make your garden beds look better. You're going to use that tube to sow seeds with way more accuracy than you ever could by hand. You don't need glue, scissors, or even tape: just a spent roll and a little time in the garden.

Here's what you do: After you've dug your seed trench or poked your holes, grab the paper towel tube or even a toilet paper roll for tighter spaces, hold it vertically over the row, and drop the seeds down like a chute. You can move it along your trench, aim as you go, and keep dropping them in. Suddenly, your seeds are right where you want them. No scattershot planting, and no guessing whether you accidentally dropped five in the same spot.