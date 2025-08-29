The Frozen Jell-O Dessert That Turns Ice Cream Into A Unique Treat

While the weather is still warm, why not cool off with an easy, unconventional treat that only requires two ingredients, including a nostalgic box of flavored Jell-O? Since this vibrant, fruity powder has been around for well over 100 years, there's no shortage of fun, easy-to-prepare Jell-O-based snacks and desserts worth trying. For example, if you're already privy to the magical thing that happens when you add Jell-O to cake mix, try adding a bowl of semi-prepared Jell-O to a container of conventional ice cream.

While Jell-O has the ability to keep your favorite cake recipes ultra vibrant and moist, Jell-O and ice cream combined makes a creamy yet tangy frozen dessert. The best part about this simple, no-fuss treat is depending on how you prepare it, you can make more than one variation of Jell-O infused ice cream. All you need to do is dissolve a box of your favorite fruit-flavored Jell-O in boiling water and add it to a semi-thawed container of vanilla ice cream. Depending on the flavor you choose, feel free to add a handful of fresh fruit for extra flavor. Once the ice cream has melted and the mixture has been sufficiently combined, transfer it to your preferred container and freeze.

What you're left with is a perfectly sliceable frozen dessert. Jell-O's concentrated taste adds a zingy burst of bright flavor to creamy vanilla ice cream. Once you feel comfortable transforming Jell-O and ice cream into a new favorite sweet treat, there's a more visually impressive variation of this dessert you need to try.