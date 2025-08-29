The Frozen Jell-O Dessert That Turns Ice Cream Into A Unique Treat
While the weather is still warm, why not cool off with an easy, unconventional treat that only requires two ingredients, including a nostalgic box of flavored Jell-O? Since this vibrant, fruity powder has been around for well over 100 years, there's no shortage of fun, easy-to-prepare Jell-O-based snacks and desserts worth trying. For example, if you're already privy to the magical thing that happens when you add Jell-O to cake mix, try adding a bowl of semi-prepared Jell-O to a container of conventional ice cream.
While Jell-O has the ability to keep your favorite cake recipes ultra vibrant and moist, Jell-O and ice cream combined makes a creamy yet tangy frozen dessert. The best part about this simple, no-fuss treat is depending on how you prepare it, you can make more than one variation of Jell-O infused ice cream. All you need to do is dissolve a box of your favorite fruit-flavored Jell-O in boiling water and add it to a semi-thawed container of vanilla ice cream. Depending on the flavor you choose, feel free to add a handful of fresh fruit for extra flavor. Once the ice cream has melted and the mixture has been sufficiently combined, transfer it to your preferred container and freeze.
What you're left with is a perfectly sliceable frozen dessert. Jell-O's concentrated taste adds a zingy burst of bright flavor to creamy vanilla ice cream. Once you feel comfortable transforming Jell-O and ice cream into a new favorite sweet treat, there's a more visually impressive variation of this dessert you need to try.
There's more than one creative way to prepare and enjoy Jell-O and ice cream
To make a frozen Jell-O based-dessert with various flavors, make a multi-layered ice cream casserole. Once perfectly set, the end result is a colorful, sliceable, Instagram-worthy treat. Start by selecting between three and six boxes of Jell-O in varying flavors.
Get creative and choose flavors that mirror a rainbow-like design. Or, try something different and make this dessert with only tropical flavors such as banana, mango, and pineapple or berry flavors like strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry. The key to making this layered delight is allowing each layer of pre-mixed Jell-O and ice cream to partially set before pouring atop another assembled flavor.
For example, start by mixing one cup of boiling water with one box of Jell-O powder and two cups of vanilla ice cream. Once the mixture has been poured into your preferred pan and partially set in your refrigerator for at least 15 minutes, then you can mix and add another box of Jell-O and ice cream directly on top of the previous layer.
Once completely set, enjoy this layered dessert straight from the fridge, or put it in the freezer for an extra frosty bite. Feel free to top this Jell-O-based confection with unique vanilla ice cream toppings like flaky salt or matcha powder. Or, stabilize homemade whipped cream with a simple addition like cream cheese and add a few scoops to your next colorful helping.