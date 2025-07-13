Stabilize Your Whipped Cream With This Simple Addition

When it comes to dessert, homemade whipped cream is a dream come true. Light, airy, and sweet, it complements everything from baked goods to berries without taking center stage. It's also a delightfully decadent topping for elevated ice cream sundaes. The only drawback to whipped cream is its longevity — or lack thereof.

As it's standardly made, whipped cream has a well-earned reputation for losing its signature airy height within just hours of piping it, which kind of defeats the purpose of using it in the first place. While there are a handful of ways to stabilize it to help it hold its shape for longer, most methods require specialized ingredients and skills. If you're looking for a quick fix that won't derail your vision or flavor profile, stabilizing whipped cream with cream cheese is the way to go.

Though this might just seem like a hack for making cream cheese frosting, you'll be using between two and four times as much heavy cream as cream cheese for this hack. The whipped cream will still be fluffy and light, just with a touch of added richness and maybe a hint of tangy cheesecake flavor, making it more similar to a whipped cream frosting. However, the additional tanginess will only elevate most desserts, and a touch of nuanced flavor is worth a whipped cream that will hold its shape for several days.