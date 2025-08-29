Jamie Lee Curtis' Favorite Lemon Cake Starts With A Box Of Jell-O

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jamie Lee Curtis is a certified scream queen and sovereign of the silver screen. After starring in the iconic 1978 slasher "Halloween," she has since gone on to conquer nearly every film genre, from thrillers to romance and even comedy. She even has an Academy Award to her name to prove her acting bona fides. But what about her cooking credentials? During an appearance on the Today Show, Curtis revealed that she "..kill[s] it in the kitchen." That's a pretty bold statement, but Curtis came prepared to test her mettle by sharing her favorite, and incredibly easy, lemon cake recipe.

For her segment on the morning program, Curtis joined host Savannah Guthrie in the studio's kitchen to give a rundown on this box cake hack she uses to make a simple but impressive dessert. According to Curtis, the recipe comes from Anne Byrne's 1998 book "The Cake Mix Doctor," and the key to Curtis' favorite lemon cake is lemon Jell-O. To make the cake, she simply uses one box of yellow cake mix and combines it with oil and warm (or hot) water, then stirs in one box of lemon Jell-O mix before adding eggs. Adding Jell-O to the cake mix with warm water helps to bloom the gelatin in the mix, which makes the cake perfectly dense and moist. She then adds lemon zest to the batter for even more lemon flavor before baking it into a bundt cake, her preferred cake shape for this recipe.