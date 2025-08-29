What's The Best Beer For Marinating Pork?
If you're cooking pork, adding beer to your marinade is a unique way to infuse the meat with robust flavors. Still, one question remains: What's the best beer for marinating pork? After all, there are so many options. To find out which choice is best, we sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Michelle Wallace — a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co.
The best beers for marinades are usually those with gentle notes of acidity, a mild bitterness, and a hint of maltiness. "Beers such as an amber or brown ale, lagers like Oktoberfest, and even something light and fruity like a pale ale work beautifully in marinades for pork," she said. That being said, chefs should steer clear of anything that doesn't fit these categories. "I avoid using IPAs or stouts due to the overpowering bitterness and heavy nuttiness that they impart. They tend to overtake the flavor of the pork," Wallace said.
Marinating pork is one clever way to tenderize the meat. Your choice of beer, combined with the cut you are cooking, will impact the level of flavor, juiciness, and overall texture of your dish. Which ingredients you choose to pair with the beer will also affect the marinade.
Other factors to consider when marinating pork in beer
To create more complexity in your marinade, you should be adding foodstuffs beyond beer to round out the flavor. "I think the biggest mistake that people make is using beer alone as a marinade. You need additional ingredients to make a great marinade for your pork to sing," chef Michelle Wallace said. So, when crafting the marinade, consider adding additional components that pair well with your pork and beer. "Don't be afraid to pair it with a good stock, honey, salt, and aromatics," she noted.
Marinating pork to add flavor and juiciness takes a little patience. The protein in pork is much sturdier than in other meats, so marinades can take longer to soak into the meat. Still, it all depends on the size and cut of your pork. "Alcohol cooks differently in lean versus fatty cuts of meat. When marinating pork loin, a lean cut, beer will tighten the protein if marinated too long or if you use a beer that is too acidic. For fattier cuts of pork, these characteristics will work in its favor. Long and short of it all, the cut matters," Wallace explained.
If you're seeking a slightly different flavor for your meat, marinating pork chops in bourbon instead of beer will add a deeper, more complex flavor. No matter what ingredients you choose, the success of your dish all depends on one thing. "The best tip for ensuring success for your marinade is balance," Wallace said.