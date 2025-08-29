If you're cooking pork, adding beer to your marinade is a unique way to infuse the meat with robust flavors. Still, one question remains: What's the best beer for marinating pork? After all, there are so many options. To find out which choice is best, we sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Michelle Wallace — a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co.

The best beers for marinades are usually those with gentle notes of acidity, a mild bitterness, and a hint of maltiness. "Beers such as an amber or brown ale, lagers like Oktoberfest, and even something light and fruity like a pale ale work beautifully in marinades for pork," she said. That being said, chefs should steer clear of anything that doesn't fit these categories. "I avoid using IPAs or stouts due to the overpowering bitterness and heavy nuttiness that they impart. They tend to overtake the flavor of the pork," Wallace said.

Marinating pork is one clever way to tenderize the meat. Your choice of beer, combined with the cut you are cooking, will impact the level of flavor, juiciness, and overall texture of your dish. Which ingredients you choose to pair with the beer will also affect the marinade.