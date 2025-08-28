The Colorful Vintage Tupperware Your Grandma Used To Love

When you think back to 20th century style, you might associate it with plenty of color. Clothing, brand logos, and even kitchen decor all seemed to be more colorful than they are today. These days, more modest tones make up most of our decor options at home, but if you're looking for a way to add a pop of color to your kitchen, go back to that classic Tupperware your grandma used to love. And yes, you can still buy it.

Tupperware has become synonymous with food storage, though the brand has seen its struggles through the years, and it ultimately filed for bankruptcy back in 2024. But even when a container isn't the Tupperware brand, you likely still refer to it as such. You can buy clear containers with less-exciting lid colors, like black or gray, or you can opt for a style that's bright, retro, and fun, such as pink, green, or purple — or even a set with all three. The best part is these vintage colors aren't just available for classic food storage containers. You can buy pitchers, mixing bowls (with lids!), and even tumblers all in those colorful Tupperware tones.