The Colorful Vintage Tupperware Your Grandma Used To Love
When you think back to 20th century style, you might associate it with plenty of color. Clothing, brand logos, and even kitchen decor all seemed to be more colorful than they are today. These days, more modest tones make up most of our decor options at home, but if you're looking for a way to add a pop of color to your kitchen, go back to that classic Tupperware your grandma used to love. And yes, you can still buy it.
Tupperware has become synonymous with food storage, though the brand has seen its struggles through the years, and it ultimately filed for bankruptcy back in 2024. But even when a container isn't the Tupperware brand, you likely still refer to it as such. You can buy clear containers with less-exciting lid colors, like black or gray, or you can opt for a style that's bright, retro, and fun, such as pink, green, or purple — or even a set with all three. The best part is these vintage colors aren't just available for classic food storage containers. You can buy pitchers, mixing bowls (with lids!), and even tumblers all in those colorful Tupperware tones.
Keep your food storage fun
While vintage Tupperware might seem outdated, it's actually an easy, cost-effective way to keep food storage fun — especially for kids. Pack carrot sticks or broccoli for lunch in these eye-catching containers, and you just might get your little ones to eat them. Grown-up fans of color also love the idea of Tupperware's vintage storage line, which might explain why it's still around. One person posted a box of retro Tupperware available at Costco to Reddit in 2024, and the positive responses show there is still a market for this color category.
"It would be so awesome if Tupperware released a 'farewell' series in all 1970s colors," one person said. "I have a feeling it would be blockbuster for all us nostalgic Gen X'ers and probably older Millennials too." Another person joked about those iconic "spaghetti stains" that seem to be in all well-seasoned containers (though you can avoid them with a simple oil hack), while someone else said buying colorful Tupperware reminds them of "cooking in Granny's kitchen." The good news is these colors still exist, so if you're looking to brighten up meal prep, you may still be able to find them at the warehouse club or certainly on Tupperware's website.