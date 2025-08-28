Taco Bell's Tortillas Come From A Brand You've Probably Eaten Before
From quesadillas to burritos to the beloved Crunchwrap Supreme, tons of your favorite Taco Bell menu items use soft tortillas to wrap up perfectly seasoned beef, chicken, nacho cheese, and more. If you're trying to recreate Taco Bell menu items at home, starting with the right type of tortilla matters. While Taco Bell seems to be fairly secretive about naming its suppliers, some former employees have spilled secrets on Reddit.
While we can't be 100% sure, it seems that Taco Bell uses a common grocery store brand — Mission tortillas. They arrive at stores in unmarked boxes, without any branding. When employees look at the fine print on box labels, however, they're able to see that the tortillas are manufactured by Mission. While it's likely that Taco Bell offers its soft tortillas from Mission, it doesn't offer soft corn tortillas — its only corn-based tortillas are in the form of hard-shell tacos, and we're not totally sure where the chain sources its taco shells. While most people on the thread who claim to have insider info say that they're sure Mission is the for-sure supplier of Taco Bell tortillas, a few others say that the tortillas — and hard shells for tacos — actually come from the Tyson Foods company (Taco Bell also gets its chicken from Tyson).
Here's what reviewers have to say about Mission tortillas
While the Mission tortillas you buy in the store might not be the exact same type that Taco Bell receives from the company, it's likely that they're a pretty close match, according to Reddit. Most reviews of Mission tortillas are positive, stating that the tortillas stay fresh for a longer time than expected, and that they're a great value for the amount of tortillas that come in a pack. Where you buy Mission tortillas seems to make a bit of a difference in quality. Some say that big-box stores (like Costco) stack their tortillas too high, compressing them and making it difficult to pull them apart. While this isn't the Mission company's fault, it's something to keep in mind if you're buying tortillas to prepare Taco Bell dupes in your kitchen.
While Mission offers both soft corn and flour tortillas, Taco Bell doesn't, so stick with the flour variety if you want to recreate Taco Bell recipes at home. Bonus: Flour tortillas are more forgiving than corn tortillas, especially if you're dealing with an overstuffed burrito or wrap. Whether you're making at-home breakfast burritos or you're looking to create a Crunchwrap dupe, stick with Mission tortillas if you want to achieve authentic Taco Bell flavor.