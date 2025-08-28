Taco Bell's Tortillas Come From A Brand You've Probably Eaten Before

From quesadillas to burritos to the beloved Crunchwrap Supreme, tons of your favorite Taco Bell menu items use soft tortillas to wrap up perfectly seasoned beef, chicken, nacho cheese, and more. If you're trying to recreate Taco Bell menu items at home, starting with the right type of tortilla matters. While Taco Bell seems to be fairly secretive about naming its suppliers, some former employees have spilled secrets on Reddit.

While we can't be 100% sure, it seems that Taco Bell uses a common grocery store brand — Mission tortillas. They arrive at stores in unmarked boxes, without any branding. When employees look at the fine print on box labels, however, they're able to see that the tortillas are manufactured by Mission. While it's likely that Taco Bell offers its soft tortillas from Mission, it doesn't offer soft corn tortillas — its only corn-based tortillas are in the form of hard-shell tacos, and we're not totally sure where the chain sources its taco shells. While most people on the thread who claim to have insider info say that they're sure Mission is the for-sure supplier of Taco Bell tortillas, a few others say that the tortillas — and hard shells for tacos — actually come from the Tyson Foods company (Taco Bell also gets its chicken from Tyson).