Try This Trick That Makes Overstuffed Tortilla Wraps Easier To Eat
What's more satisfying than building the perfect lunchtime wrap? A warm tortilla, loaded up with crunchy veggies, some delicious protein, and maybe a creamy sauce. But then comes the part where you have to roll it up, and you suddenly realise you may have been a little ambitious with your fillings. That's where this tortilla hack comes in: Simply cut a slice halfway up the wrap, divide your fillings into four quadrants around the tortilla, then fold the whole thing into a flat and neat triangle. Boom.
Here's how it works: Thinking of your tortilla as a clockface, cut a line from the center to 6 o'clock and add one filling to each quadrant of the clock face. Perhaps you want some guacamole at 9 o'clock, beans at 12 o'clock, a classic five-ingredient pico de gallo at 3 o'clock, and a pile of shredded lettuce at 6 o'clock. Then, working clockwise, simply fold each quadrant over the next until you have a layered triangle shape that's compact enough to crisp in a pan with no spillage. This is a perfect folding method for fillings that love to make a run for it, such as scrambled tofu, melted cheese, or a lot of sauce. It's also a foolproof way to make your meal prep easier: You could wrap a few of these clever tortillas up and keep them in a fridge, ready to get grilled at lunchtime.
Make this hack work for you
In addition to being clever meal prep, this is an ingenious way to use up leftovers. If you've got some sweet potatoes and chicken from the night before, throw them into a wrap with some mayo and hot sauce. If you have some eggs and hash browns that need to get used up, the ultimate breakfast burrito just got a makeover. Because of the wrap's structure, even the smallest odds and ends can be turned into something more substantial, with each bite containing more texture and flavor than they would in a traditional wrap.
This folding technique works best with a large and warm tortilla. If it's too stiff or cold, it's more susceptible to tear during the folding process. The quickest way to warm up tortillas takes just 30 seconds or less in the microwave, so don't skimp this step. While cheese is a great glue to keep everything together, beware of adding too much; the folds may not hold, or the whole thing could burst open during heating. If you're feeding picky eaters or working with dietary restrictions, the quadrant method lets everyone customize their own little sections. Perhaps you want a spicy corner, when someone else wants a cheesy one. Everyone gets to decide. This makes it particularly great for kids, but it's also perfect for anyone who is tired of their wrap fillings ending up on their shirt.