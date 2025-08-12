Try This Trick That Makes Overstuffed Tortilla Wraps Easier To Eat

What's more satisfying than building the perfect lunchtime wrap? A warm tortilla, loaded up with crunchy veggies, some delicious protein, and maybe a creamy sauce. But then comes the part where you have to roll it up, and you suddenly realise you may have been a little ambitious with your fillings. That's where this tortilla hack comes in: Simply cut a slice halfway up the wrap, divide your fillings into four quadrants around the tortilla, then fold the whole thing into a flat and neat triangle. Boom.

Here's how it works: Thinking of your tortilla as a clockface, cut a line from the center to 6 o'clock and add one filling to each quadrant of the clock face. Perhaps you want some guacamole at 9 o'clock, beans at 12 o'clock, a classic five-ingredient pico de gallo at 3 o'clock, and a pile of shredded lettuce at 6 o'clock. Then, working clockwise, simply fold each quadrant over the next until you have a layered triangle shape that's compact enough to crisp in a pan with no spillage. This is a perfect folding method for fillings that love to make a run for it, such as scrambled tofu, melted cheese, or a lot of sauce. It's also a foolproof way to make your meal prep easier: You could wrap a few of these clever tortillas up and keep them in a fridge, ready to get grilled at lunchtime.