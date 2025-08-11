Taco Bell Gets Its Chicken From A Familiar Source

Taco Bell's menu has changed a lot over the years, shifting between various new menu items, many of which use chicken. Although Taco Bell's chicken isn't home-cooked, the truth behind the fast-food poultry can be surprising to some. While Taco Bell has been questioned on whether its meat filling is the real deal, its chicken is from multiple USDA-inspected farms. Moreover, these domestic farms also sell its chickens to common brands you'd find in the grocery store, such as Tyson Foods.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum!, which is the same parent company that owns KFC, Habit Burger & Grill, and Pizza Hut. Yum! has been working with Tyson Foods for many years, even earning Yum!'s supplier of the year award for Taco Bell and Pizza Hut in 2008. Moreover, Tyson Foods provides chicken to other major establishments, including retail grocers such as Walmart, and Whole Foods, as well as all other major fast food restaurants like McDonald's, prisons, and some small restaurants.

Tyson Foods has had its share of recalls, but the supplier continues to be federally approved and serves major fast food chains across the country. Although Taco Bell's beef has been questioned and has gone to court in the past, its chicken is another story. With Tyson Foods being the largest food supplier in the United States, the chicken is inspected by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). While Tyson Foods is federally approved, Taco Bell's top-ranked chicken quesadilla, and other poultry-based menu items, use pre-cooked chicken to further help ensure food safety.