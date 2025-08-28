Avoid Buying That Salmon At The Grocery Store Unless It Looks Like This

Whether you fire up the grill or you prefer yours marinated and oven-baked, salmon is a healthy, flavorful, convenient go-to dinner item for many. Understanding what to look for when you're choosing salmon fillets at the grocery store can help you create fantastic lunches, dinners, and even breakfasts. Dora Swan and Peter Kenyon, co-proprietors of Fin — Your Fishmonger in Guilderland, New York, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share what you should look for when shopping for salmon at the market.

Color should be your first consideration when finding a great cut of salmon: "Good quality fresh salmon fillets should have a bright color [and] be moist and shiny. Wild salmon will often look more vivid than farmed salmon," say Swan and Kenyon. Different types of salmon also offer different colors, and understanding what to look for can help you find the freshest cuts. For example, sockeye salmon tend to be a deep red color while king and steelhead salmon tend to be more pink. You also need to decide whether you want a farmed or wild-caught variety of salmon (both can be a delicious option). "There are many varieties of responsibly farmed salmon that folks should be aware of and enjoying when it's not wild salmon season," say Swan and Kenyon.