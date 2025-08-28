What's The Best Day Of The Week To Shop At Sprouts?

It's no secret that buying all-natural and organic groceries can be more expensive than conventionally grown goods, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of ways to make the most of your grocery budget. If you're a Sprouts Farmers Market shopper, you already know the chain has plenty of affordable prices on everything from produce and snacks to supplements, but did you know you can get even more bang for your buck if you shop on Wednesday?

Each week, many of the chain's locations overlap the weekly sales ads, which is known as "Double Ad Wednesday." If you can time your shopping trip for midweek, you can take advantage of double the amount of items that are marked down than any other day of the week. More discounts aren't the only reason to shop on Wednesdays at Sprouts, however. Since this is the day the sales flyers change, Wednesday is the best day to jump on any new deals while the shelves are still stocked. The aisles are also much less crowded on weekdays so you don't have to throw any elbows to get your hands on any hot items, such as the ingredients for the viral Sprouts sandwich, and you have a chance to slow down and read the food labels, expiration dates, and compare prices without feeling rushed.