What's The Best Day Of The Week To Shop At Sprouts?
It's no secret that buying all-natural and organic groceries can be more expensive than conventionally grown goods, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of ways to make the most of your grocery budget. If you're a Sprouts Farmers Market shopper, you already know the chain has plenty of affordable prices on everything from produce and snacks to supplements, but did you know you can get even more bang for your buck if you shop on Wednesday?
Each week, many of the chain's locations overlap the weekly sales ads, which is known as "Double Ad Wednesday." If you can time your shopping trip for midweek, you can take advantage of double the amount of items that are marked down than any other day of the week. More discounts aren't the only reason to shop on Wednesdays at Sprouts, however. Since this is the day the sales flyers change, Wednesday is the best day to jump on any new deals while the shelves are still stocked. The aisles are also much less crowded on weekdays so you don't have to throw any elbows to get your hands on any hot items, such as the ingredients for the viral Sprouts sandwich, and you have a chance to slow down and read the food labels, expiration dates, and compare prices without feeling rushed.
Planning for a Wednesday trip to Sprouts
Taking advantage of a midweek Sprouts run is incredibly easy. To cash in on double ad day, simply hold on to the weekly flyers for two weeks. Be sure to read both before you make a shopping list or head to the store. The Sprouts app and website also lists all the weekly sales, so take a peek at those if you don't get the paper flyers delivered to your house or from a newspaper. Not every Sprouts location has overlapping ad flyers, however, so be sure to check the dates on your local store's flyer.
While you don't need to clip any coupons to cash in on extra sale items at Sprouts, a little advance planning can definitely lower the grocery bill even further. Sprouts accepts outside manufacturer's coupons with scannable barcodes and, unlike its competitor Trader Joe's, it offers multiple in-house digital coupons on its app and website each week. As you're looking through the two weekly sales flyers, mark on your grocery list which items have a coupon so you don't forget the extra discount when you get to the store. Also, try to get to the store earlier on Wednesday rather than later. Even though it's quieter than weekends, popular items can sell out quickly. If you need a little early morning incentive, you can always pop by the in-house coffee bar for a little caffeine boost!