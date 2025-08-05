The Brilliant Way To Add Extra Zing To Your Fried Green Tomatoes
If you're one of those people for whom the close of summer brings a sense of melancholy, consider this beacon of hope: the crisp, delicious possibilities of the green tomato. We know plump, ripe tomatoes get all the glory — they are one of the most beloved of the summer fruits. But we think that the green tomato, its not-quite-ripe counterpart, often picked at the end of summer and beginning of autumn, deserves some love, too. Knowing how to enjoy a green tomato can make the summer's farewell a bit less bitter. Perhaps the most popular way to enjoy green tomatoes is to fry them up, preferably in bacon fat. Fried green tomatoes bring together the crisp, green, slightly sour taste of unripe tomatoes with a crunchy cornmeal breading to create a dip-able, delectable snack.
Fried green tomatoes are delicious as traditionally prepared, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways for you to jazz them up. In fact, there is one quick switch that can take this dish to an entirely new level. Instead of using fresh green tomatoes, use pickled green tomatoes instead. This will give the dish a vinegary tang and a herb-infused kick that the original lacks, all while maintaining its crunch and fresh flavor. It is a simple swap, but it can make a very big impact. However, there are a few tips you'll want to keep in mind when pickling your fried green tomatoes.
How to find or make pickled tomatoes
You won't very well be able to make a pickled fried green tomato sandwich without first finding pickled green tomatoes. However, herein lies the rub. Pickled green tomatoes aren't exactly easy to come by at most big-box grocery stores nationwide. Though some chains do carry pickled green tomatoes, you're more likely to find them at a farm stand, farmers market, or online. You can also make your own pickled green tomatoes if you'd prefer. And no, you don't need to delve all the way into the intense world of pickling to do so.
By making a quick pickle (which you can even do using only your microwave), you can get all the pickled green tomato taste with minimal effort. Plus, you can customize your pickled tomato's flavor by adding your own preferred herbs and seasonings, such as garlic, jalapeños, peppercorns, mustard seeds, chile flakes, fennel seeds, bay leaves, tarragon, and dill. You can switch up the white vinegar for apple cider vinegar, white wine vinegar, or sherry vinegar for a slightly different tang. Don't worry about your picked tomatoes getting soggy, as green tomatoes tend to keep their firm, snappy texture even after pickling. Quick pickles should be kept in the fridge, where they'll keep for about a month, but if you take the extra step of canning them, they become shelf-stable. And if you have any leftover, you can always use your green tomatoes to make pies, both sweet and savory.