The Brilliant Way To Add Extra Zing To Your Fried Green Tomatoes

If you're one of those people for whom the close of summer brings a sense of melancholy, consider this beacon of hope: the crisp, delicious possibilities of the green tomato. We know plump, ripe tomatoes get all the glory — they are one of the most beloved of the summer fruits. But we think that the green tomato, its not-quite-ripe counterpart, often picked at the end of summer and beginning of autumn, deserves some love, too. Knowing how to enjoy a green tomato can make the summer's farewell a bit less bitter. Perhaps the most popular way to enjoy green tomatoes is to fry them up, preferably in bacon fat. Fried green tomatoes bring together the crisp, green, slightly sour taste of unripe tomatoes with a crunchy cornmeal breading to create a dip-able, delectable snack.

Fried green tomatoes are delicious as traditionally prepared, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways for you to jazz them up. In fact, there is one quick switch that can take this dish to an entirely new level. Instead of using fresh green tomatoes, use pickled green tomatoes instead. This will give the dish a vinegary tang and a herb-infused kick that the original lacks, all while maintaining its crunch and fresh flavor. It is a simple swap, but it can make a very big impact. However, there are a few tips you'll want to keep in mind when pickling your fried green tomatoes.