Keep Bird Baths Algae Free With Help From A Kitchen Staple

If you have a bird bath in your yard, keeping it clean can be a never-ending task. After all, birds do enjoy a quick splash. But dirty, algae-filled water not only looks unappealing, it can also be unsafe for the birds. Left untreated, the algae will quickly coat the water's surface, turning the water green and resulting in a less inviting environment for wildlife. The good news is that a common kitchen staple, apple cider vinegar (ACV), can help keep your bird bath fresh and algae free without causing any harm to the birds.

Apple cider vinegar works because it changes the pH balance in the water, resulting in a less friendly environment for algae to grow in. For the most part, algae thrives in still sitting water that offers the right nutrients. Additionally, when it is diluted correctly, which is essentially one part vinegar to nine parts of water, the diluted apple cider vinegar remains safe for birds to drink and bathe in. Bear in mind that not all apple cider vinegar brands are the same and some should be avoided. Typically, organic ACV is best to avoid any unwanted chemicals or pesticides.

Owning a bird bath is a nice aesthetic that comes with a bit of regular upkeep. Fortunately, it doesn't take much effort and once you establish a routine, it becomes that much easier.