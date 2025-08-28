Ditch The Cabbage And Start Shaving This Veggie For A Coleslaw Base

A flavorful coleslaw has always had one star: cabbage. Whether green, red, or napa, cabbage is the crunchy, slightly bitter backdrop for creamy dressings and picnic spreads. But there is another contender that can bask under the spotlight in a coleslaw, too — Brussels sprouts. When shaved thin, these little green orbs transform into delicate ribbons that look like cabbage's chic younger cousin. They have got the same satisfying crunch, but with a nuttier, earthier depth that makes even a basic slaw taste like it belongs at a restaurant instead of a backyard barbecue.

The best part? Shaved Brussels sprouts don't wilt very quickly once dressed. If you have ever made slaw ahead of time only to find a soggy mess an hour later, sprouts are your new best friend. Their sturdier leaves hold up to both creamy mayo-based dressings and tangy vinaigrettes, meaning you can make the dish in advance without losing texture. That also makes them a great option for meal prep — coleslaw that actually lasts about three days in the fridge without going limp is basically gold.

There is also something satisfying about the way sprouts straddle flavors. They carry a hint of the sharp brassica bite we expect in cabbage, but their subtle sweetness balances it out. That balance means they play nicely with classic slaw add-ins like shredded carrots, tart apples, or toasted nuts, but they are also bold enough to pair with funkier flavors. Think miso dressings, sesame oil, or even a sprinkle of Parmesan.