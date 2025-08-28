Ditch The Cabbage And Start Shaving This Veggie For A Coleslaw Base
A flavorful coleslaw has always had one star: cabbage. Whether green, red, or napa, cabbage is the crunchy, slightly bitter backdrop for creamy dressings and picnic spreads. But there is another contender that can bask under the spotlight in a coleslaw, too — Brussels sprouts. When shaved thin, these little green orbs transform into delicate ribbons that look like cabbage's chic younger cousin. They have got the same satisfying crunch, but with a nuttier, earthier depth that makes even a basic slaw taste like it belongs at a restaurant instead of a backyard barbecue.
The best part? Shaved Brussels sprouts don't wilt very quickly once dressed. If you have ever made slaw ahead of time only to find a soggy mess an hour later, sprouts are your new best friend. Their sturdier leaves hold up to both creamy mayo-based dressings and tangy vinaigrettes, meaning you can make the dish in advance without losing texture. That also makes them a great option for meal prep — coleslaw that actually lasts about three days in the fridge without going limp is basically gold.
There is also something satisfying about the way sprouts straddle flavors. They carry a hint of the sharp brassica bite we expect in cabbage, but their subtle sweetness balances it out. That balance means they play nicely with classic slaw add-ins like shredded carrots, tart apples, or toasted nuts, but they are also bold enough to pair with funkier flavors. Think miso dressings, sesame oil, or even a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Shave, serve, and make it shine
The trick to making a Brussels sprout coleslaw work is all in the shave. You want thin, feathery slices, not chunky quarters. A sharp chef's knife will do the job, though a mandoline makes quick work of it if you are brave enough to risk your fingertips. If you want a safer option, consider a food processor instead. Pre-shredded sprouts are also popping up in grocery store produce sections, which is basically the universe giving you a sign to make this swap without extra effort.
Once you've got your pile of shaved sprouts, think about ingredients that will add texture to the coleslaw. Admittedly, unlike cabbage, which is almost neutral, sprouts bring their own personality to the party. A slaw made from them doesn't need as much help to stand out flavor-wise, but it does benefit from a few contrasting touches. A handful of dried cranberries adds chew and tartness. A shower of roasted sunflower seeds or almonds adds crunch. Even just a squeeze of citrus right before serving can wake up the nutty flavors in a way that makes you forget cabbage ever existed.
What's most surprising is how versatile this base is. Shaved Brussels sprout slaw works as a side dish at a cookout, sure, but the coleslaw also shines when topped onto sandwiches, tucked into any Mexican taco styles, or served under that perfectly grilled fish. It's crisp without being watery, hearty without being heavy, and elegant enough to make coleslaw feel like more than an afterthought. Once you have tried it, you will wonder why cabbage has been hogging the spotlight all these years.