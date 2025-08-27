The Beautiful (And Delicious) Coffee Chain That's Almost Exclusively In Chicago

From deep dish pizza to the Italian beef sandwich, not to mention culinary icons like the Chicago-style dog and Chicago mix popcorn, a trip to the Windy City is no doubt on many a foodie's bucket list. However, when you're putting together your itinerary of drinking and dining destinations for your next day in Chicago, don't leave out Goddess and the Baker. Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual cafe specializing in fresh, healthy breakfast and lunch options, decadent pastries, and an exciting drink menu.

If the name of the cafe sounds familiar, but you don't know why, you may be thinking of its precursor, The Goddess and Grocer. This Australia-inspired deli was opened in 2005 by Debbie Sharpe, who had previously done catering for some of the world's most recognizable musicians, like Paul McCartney. Goddess and the Baker followed in 2015. While both businesses serve breakfast, lunch, sweets, and a variety of beverages, Goddess and the Baker places more of an emphasis on its drink menu (as is fitting for a coffee shop), and seems to have lighter breakfast options. A scroll through the cafe's Instagram account reveals a soothing color scheme with mint green, white marble, art deco tile, and plenty of pretty pastel-hued baked goods and drinks. As of August 2025, Goddess and the Baker has five locations around Chicago, one in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and another coming soon in Wilmette, Illinois, about 30 minutes from downtown Chicago.