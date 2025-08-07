Don't Pass Up These Vintage Jars At The Thrift Store
If you're looking to beef up your kitchen equipment on a budget, your first stop should always be the local thrift stores. From collectable Merry Mushroom dishes to secondhand copper pots, stainless steel bowls, and small appliances, chances are the thrift has the piece you're looking for at a fraction of the price of buying it new. In fact, we can think of at least 17 items worth shopping for secondhand. Whether you're a seasoned thrifter or a casual shopper, there's one line of glass canning jars you shouldn't pass up when you see them in the local Goodwill aisles: Weck.
These thick-walled, European-style canning jars have been around since the early 1900s, and they're a great alternative to Ball Mason jars if you're into canning. But even if you're not making big batches of your own jams and spaghetti sauce to store, a set of Weck jars are a certified thrift store score. Known for their signature metal clips, tabbed rubber gaskets, and reusable glass lids, these jars are blowing up social media lately among coffee and matcha drinkers, Not only that, a single half-liter jar can cost around $6 to $10 new, while you can often find them used for just a few bucks. The trick is to know how much each size is worth, how to tell if they're in good shape, and to make sure that they have all their parts before you buy.
Look for the logo and all the parts
If you've not sure if you've seen a Weck jar in the wild when you're out combing the shelves at the local thrift shop, the most important thing to look for is the telltale, adorable logo. Thrift stores can have all kinds of different canning jars available, but only the Weck brand, which comes from Oflingen, Germany, have the strawberry logo embossed on the front and on the lid.
If you're lucky enough to come across a Weck jar, the next most important thing to look for is the parts. A Weck jar without the lid is still a good find, but they're even more valuable (and useful) if they come with the matching lid, rubber gasket, and the little metal clamps that attach the lid to the jar. All of those parts are replaceable, of course, which you can find on the Weck website, Amazon, and in many specialty kitchen stores. But if you're looking to save money, or to resell, it's nice to have all the original parts in the same place when you're buying secondhand.
Certain jars are also more collectable and valuable than other sizes. Liter and half-liter jars are pretty common, for example, while Quadro Jars, which have an angled sides, are less common. So keep an eye out for unusual pieces, like tulips or those with vintage-looking markings.
Check the jars for any imperfections
If you happen upon a Weck jar — or even better, a set of Weck jars — in a thrift store, give them a good once-over before you add them to your cart. This brand is known for thicker glass than its American counterparts like Ball and Atlas, but that doesn't mean the jars are indestructible. Check each piece closely for chips and cracks, and run your finger around the edge of the lip of each jar to feel for small imperfections. If the rubber gaskets and metal clamps aren't in great shape that's not a dealbreaker, since they can be replaced, but don't buy any gaskets that look old and cracked, or rusty clamps.
If you find a jar that's slightly damaged, only buy it if you plan to use it for a decoration. Jars with chips on the edges won't make a tight seal with the gasket and can cut your lips if you plan to use them for drinking. Jars with cracks will also shatter if they're exposed to heat during canning. Keep in mind, too, that damaged jars aren't worth more than a dollar on the resale market, depending on the size, so don't waste your money on an imperfect Weck jar when chances are you'll find one that's perfectly intact on another day of combing the secondhand stores.