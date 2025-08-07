Don't Pass Up These Vintage Jars At The Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to beef up your kitchen equipment on a budget, your first stop should always be the local thrift stores. From collectable Merry Mushroom dishes to secondhand copper pots, stainless steel bowls, and small appliances, chances are the thrift has the piece you're looking for at a fraction of the price of buying it new. In fact, we can think of at least 17 items worth shopping for secondhand. Whether you're a seasoned thrifter or a casual shopper, there's one line of glass canning jars you shouldn't pass up when you see them in the local Goodwill aisles: Weck.

These thick-walled, European-style canning jars have been around since the early 1900s, and they're a great alternative to Ball Mason jars if you're into canning. But even if you're not making big batches of your own jams and spaghetti sauce to store, a set of Weck jars are a certified thrift store score. Known for their signature metal clips, tabbed rubber gaskets, and reusable glass lids, these jars are blowing up social media lately among coffee and matcha drinkers, Not only that, a single half-liter jar can cost around $6 to $10 new, while you can often find them used for just a few bucks. The trick is to know how much each size is worth, how to tell if they're in good shape, and to make sure that they have all their parts before you buy.