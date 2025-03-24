When It Comes To The Best Pop-Tart Flavor, Only One Checks All The Boxes
Much like Oreos, Pringles, Peeps, Goldfish crackers, and other snack aisle favorites, Pop-Tarts have carved out their own corner of the market with one simple tactic: variety. While the classics, like Frosted Strawberry and Brown Sugar Cinnamon, are usually always available at stores, new flavors and product collaborations are constantly hitting the shelves (if you've ever wondered what an Apple Jacks toaster pastry tastes like, good news, you can find out). But can new offerings like Chocolatey Chip Pancake and Lemon Blueberry Crumble really compete? Chowhound decided to find out with a ranking of 13 widely available Pop-Tart flavors ranked worst to best.
Some new varieties are pretty darn good (we're looking at you, Banana Bread). Others will have you reaching back for the classics (apologies to Strawberry Milkshake). For the best of the best, however, look no further than the long-time nostalgic favorite Frosted Cherry. With cherry (flavored) filling, bright pink frosting, and red sugar sprinkles, Frosted Cherry Pop-Tarts are very visually appealing. While all Pop-Tarts taste sweet (and this version still packs 30 grams of sugar), Frosted Cherry has a slightly tart taste, which we'd argue balances out the frosting and crispy pastry crust a bit better than other fruity favorites like strawberry or blueberry.
More to love about Frosted Cherry Pop-Tarts
Most Pop-Tart flavors taste like, well, a Pop-Tart. S'Mores Pop-Tarts don't taste like s'mores any more than Boston Cream Donut Pop-Tarts taste like their namesake. But Frosted Cherry Pop-Tarts have something even better going on. No, they don't taste like cherries, or even frosted cherries — they taste like cherry pie. The bright red cherry-flavored filling has the same sweet-tart taste and smooth consistency of jellied cherry pie filling. The slightly sweet yet buttery pastry, often excessive on other varieties, balances the filling as nicely as a professionally made pastry would. And, much like a hand pie sprinkled with demerara sugar, Frosted Cherry Pop-Tarts have a little crunch from a few sugary bits on top.
When toasted, in the morning or for an afterschool snack, it's like you have a portable slice of pie fresh from the (toaster) oven. Our favorite preparation? Recreate the taste sensation of a diner's best cherry pie a la mode by breaking your warm Frosted Cherry Pop-Tart in half over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Friendly reminder, if you plan to warm up it up, make sure to avoid this microwave mistake you should never make with Pop-Tarts.