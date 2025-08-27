Andrew Zimmern Takes Homemade Chex Mix To The Next Level With This Unique Addition
Slightly spicy and super salty, Chex Mix is a staple of holiday parties and snack cabinets alike. While there's nothing wrong with dumping a bag of store-bought mix into a bowl, there's something special about making your own version. You can enhance the flavor of Chex Mix with ranch seasoning or make it more filling with the right complementary components. Whichever way you like to mix, there's a smoky and savory ingredient that can take your snack blend to the next level.
Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern recommends adding crumbled candied bacon to your Chex Mix. In an Instagram post, he showed the process he goes through to make homemade Chex Mix. While the bacon sizzles away in a cast iron pan, Zimmern coats the strips in brown sugar to create a gooey, caramelized crust that can stand up to the super savory flavor of Chex Mix. The texture of the bacon plays well with the super crunchy components, and the smokiness adds depth to the umami Worcestershire sauce in Zimmern's Chex Mix. Candied bacon truly packs a hit of sweetness and saltiness that guests will never see coming.
Creating the perfect candied bacon to take your Chex Mix to the next level
When you make candied bacon at home, you can make it super salty, sweet, or something in between. If you're in the mood for something on the spicier side, try adding chili flakes to your bacon blend. Just be sure to check the heaviness of your Chex Mix seasoning so that the sweet and spicy bacon isn't overwhelming. You can also get creative with bacon glazes and flavor combinations, adding options like mustard powder, crushed pecans, or maple syrup to the mix.
The process of creating the candied bacon itself is pretty straightforward, but there are a few tips you'll want to keep in mind to make sure you get those ideal crunchy crumbles. First, you'll want to make sure that your bacon is fairly crispy. While less-crispy bacon is welcome alongside scrambled eggs, the extra oil can cause the solid elements of your snack to become soggy. You'll also want to consider the size of your bacon pieces. If they're too large, some bites of Chex Mix may have an excessive bacon flavor. If they're too small, they might get lost in the world of crumbs at the bottom of your bowl. You should be able to dice the candied bacon into coin-sized chunks with a knife, guaranteeing a delicious addition to a classic snack.