Andrew Zimmern Takes Homemade Chex Mix To The Next Level With This Unique Addition

When you make candied bacon at home, you can make it super salty, sweet, or something in between. If you're in the mood for something on the spicier side, try adding chili flakes to your bacon blend. Just be sure to check the heaviness of your Chex Mix seasoning so that the sweet and spicy bacon isn't overwhelming. You can also get creative with bacon glazes and flavor combinations, adding options like mustard powder, crushed pecans, or maple syrup to the mix.

The process of creating the candied bacon itself is pretty straightforward, but there are a few tips you'll want to keep in mind to make sure you get those ideal crunchy crumbles. First, you'll want to make sure that your bacon is fairly crispy. While less-crispy bacon is welcome alongside scrambled eggs, the extra oil can cause the solid elements of your snack to become soggy. You'll also want to consider the size of your bacon pieces. If they're too large, some bites of Chex Mix may have an excessive bacon flavor. If they're too small, they might get lost in the world of crumbs at the bottom of your bowl. You should be able to dice the candied bacon into coin-sized chunks with a knife, guaranteeing a delicious addition to a classic snack.