You know that old cornball Valentine card saying, "I love you to the moon and back?" It's nice to say, and probably even nicer to hear from one's beau. Still, only a select few people can back up their astronomical love with the miles and boot prints to prove it. When an astronaut declares his love for something, literally from the surface of the moon, their words hold a certain amount of gravity. What did the first astronauts to walk the moon love to the moon and back? If you were to ask Neil Armstrong, the Apollo 11 astronaut who took the first steps on the moon, he would say Twizzlers.

Armstrong probably missed more than just those iconic red ropes of not-quite-licorice candy. But, according to several sources (including the Hersheyland website), Armstrong apparently said "I could go for some Twizzlers right now" while milling about the dusty surface of the moon. Frankly, who can't relate? Twizzlers make a great snack to enjoy while multitasking, though there probably would be some complications in consuming the candy through the required astronaut apparel. Of course, there is a significant lack of documentary proof regarding Armstrong's apparent urge to snack on Twizzlers while moonside. Maybe this sweet legend is just that: A legend, akin to the moon's surface being made of cheese. Only sweeter and, frankly, more plausible.