Keep Your Fruit Trays From Browning With Help From This Flavorful Juice
Colorful fruit platters have always been a simple yet visually appealing way to make family events and friendly get-togethers a little more special. However, the last thing anyone wants to see at a party is a tray full of partially-brown produce. Luckily, there's an easy way to stop prepared fruits from turning an unsavory color while simultaneously enhancing their flavor. All you need is pineapple juice.
Pineapple juice is full of antioxidants and special enzymes but is also acidic. Each of these contributing factors makes this vibrant juice a key preventative in fruit oxidation. More specifically, pineapple juice has the ability to keep certain fruits from falling victim to enzymatic browning: a process in which a fruit's enzymes are triggered by the exposure to oxygen thus causing its flesh to slowly degrade and eventually change color. Luckily, pineapple's acidic makeup along with one of its central enzymes, bromelain, are key factors in breaking down the proteins responsible for the browning of fruits like apples, pears, and peaches.
To keep your next fruit tray from browning, start by using the best juice for homemade piña coladas: fresh pineapple juice. While canned pineapple juice works in a pinch, canning alters the concentration of bromelain which may lead to lackluster results. To keep your fruit fresh, simply combine 1 tablespoon of pineapple juice with 1 cup of water, pour over fruit, soak for up to five minutes, and then drain. Beyond soaking, there are a few more ways to safeguard your next fruit platter with tangy pineapple juice.
Easy ways to apply pineapple juice to your next fruit tray
If you already assembled your platter and want to avoid pre-soaking, try brushing pineapple juice directly onto your cut pieces of fruit with a pastry brush. You can also add a mix of pineapple juice and water to a small, food-safe spray bottle and spritz your fruit directly. Whichever application method you choose, use pineapple juice modestly. Since this tropical juice is naturally acidic, too much can break down the cell structure of cut fruits over time.
For the best results, apply pineapple juice directly to your fruits as soon as they've been cut. If you're prepping a fruit tray in advance, for optimal freshness, cover and store your assembled platter in the refrigerator. Keep in mind, while pineapple juice has a pleasant taste that can enhance yet also protect a wide variety of fruits, you can also stop fruits like bananas from browning with a quick citrus hack. Simply squeeze your favorite citrus juice directly onto cut fruit to stop each piece from turning brown.
All in all, while pineapple as well as orange, lemon, and lime juice can effectively keep your next tray of fruit salad vibrant and fresh, you should still avoid the worst fruits to use when making fruit salad. For example, banana slices can easily become mushy and bruised, and melons like watermelon and honeydew are full of moisture and can add too much liquid to the base of any mixed fruit tray.