Keep Your Fruit Trays From Browning With Help From This Flavorful Juice

Colorful fruit platters have always been a simple yet visually appealing way to make family events and friendly get-togethers a little more special. However, the last thing anyone wants to see at a party is a tray full of partially-brown produce. Luckily, there's an easy way to stop prepared fruits from turning an unsavory color while simultaneously enhancing their flavor. All you need is pineapple juice.

Pineapple juice is full of antioxidants and special enzymes but is also acidic. Each of these contributing factors makes this vibrant juice a key preventative in fruit oxidation. More specifically, pineapple juice has the ability to keep certain fruits from falling victim to enzymatic browning: a process in which a fruit's enzymes are triggered by the exposure to oxygen thus causing its flesh to slowly degrade and eventually change color. Luckily, pineapple's acidic makeup along with one of its central enzymes, bromelain, are key factors in breaking down the proteins responsible for the browning of fruits like apples, pears, and peaches.

To keep your next fruit tray from browning, start by using the best juice for homemade piña coladas: fresh pineapple juice. While canned pineapple juice works in a pinch, canning alters the concentration of bromelain which may lead to lackluster results. To keep your fruit fresh, simply combine 1 tablespoon of pineapple juice with 1 cup of water, pour over fruit, soak for up to five minutes, and then drain. Beyond soaking, there are a few more ways to safeguard your next fruit platter with tangy pineapple juice.