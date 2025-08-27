Keep Homemade Ice Pops Soft And Creamy With This Pantry Staple

Cornstarch doesn't impart any flavors of its own, which is precisely what makes it so useful for homemade ice pops. It does not mask flavors, but makes the texture more appetizing. What makes cornstarch especially versatile is how easily it adapts to different bases. In fruit-based pops, like a breakfast parfait popsicle, this prevents the dreaded crunch of ice shards. In fruit, dairy, or coconut milk pops, it helps maintain creaminess so that they are even closer to ice cream on a stick.

Some folks like to whisk the cornstarch into a little warm liquid first to ensure it dissolves completely. This method will give you a smooth slurry that will integrate into the base and leave little to no lumps. Others just throw it in the blender with the fruit, yogurt, or milk, and let the blender do its job.

One of the perks of this trick is that you can be creative with flavor combinations. There are some great kitchen hacks out there, but this one will earn a permanent spot in your kitchen because it doesn't complicate anything, and there are no special ingredients required. Moreover, cornstarch is cheap, shelf-stable, and probably already sitting in your pantry. So for your next batch of pops, pause and take a moment to stir in that spoonful. You'll taste the difference when you take your first bite.