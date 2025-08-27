Pimiento Cheese Spread Should Only Be Served With These Crackers

If you're not from the Southern United States, you might not be very familiar with pimiento cheese. Sometimes referred to as the pâte of the South, this creamy cheese dip is renowned for its rich texture combined with bright red pimiento peppers, which give the cheese its name. It's a flavorful and indulgent cheese that adds extra Southern flair to mac and cheese, fried green tomatoes, and many other dishes.

However, when serving pimiento cheese by itself, many people struggle to decide what they should enjoy it with. Crackers may seem like an obvious choice, but not just any cracker will do. Saltines are the ideal crackers for serving up pimiento cheese. Their neutral flavor, with just a touch of salt, complements the pimiento cheese without overpowering it. Meanwhile, their texture is perfectly crunchy without being hard to bite into.

There's a reason saltines are considered a classic. They consistently make a great pairing for several types of cheeses, and pimiento cheese is no exception. If just using plain saltines is a little too basic for you, don't worry — there are tons of fun ways to upgrade saltines and pimiento cheese.