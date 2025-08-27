You Only Need Hershey Bars And Cool Whip For This Retro No-Bake Pie Filling

It's tough to imagine a time when freezing a chilly dessert wasn't as simple as popping it in the freezer, but electric refrigerators (and freezers) weren't a thing in most American homes until 1913. This meant that recipes for cold desserts relied on the chill of iceboxes to transform goopy pie fillings into smooth, structured desserts. While icebox pies became less popular with the advent of electric refrigeration, some of them are still a hit today.

You can make a creamy chocolate pie filling with nothing more than a Hershey's chocolate bar and Cool Whip. It's easy enough to melt chocolate and mix it with the whipped topping, but there are a few things that you'll want to keep in mind when making this vintage recipe. It's key to get your melted chocolate smooth — grainy or seized chocolate is the opposite texture you want in your pie filling. In addition to melting your chocolate over low heat (and staying away from the microwave), try adding a little bit of butter to your chocolate as it melts. The fat from the butter helps the chocolate melt into a silky, decadent consistency that seamlessly folds into the Cool Whip.