Popeyes Sells Buffalo Chicken Tenders (But Only If You Know The Secret Order)

If you've had Popeyes chicken, you already know it's pretty close to perfect. Crunchy without being overly greasy, seasoned without being overpowering, Popeyes chicken is one of the best choices you can make when it comes to fast food. That being said, you may be left wanting a bit more from Popeyes if you're craving some Buffalo spice since Buffalo chicken tenders aren't available on the menu. Thankfully, there's a simple hack you can use to fulfill your Buffalo cravings when you're ordering from Popeyes. The restaurant carries Buffalo sauce, and you can simply ask for your tenders to be tossed in the sauce before they're served.

In the event the staff isn't able to accommodate your request, you can order Buffalo sauce on the side and toss them yourself. Simply pour Buffalo sauce over your tenders, close the container, and give them a good shake so they're fully coated in spicy goodness. You can also use this hack to transform any standard Popeyes chicken sandwich into a Buffalo-ized version. Simply ask the staff to add Buffalo sauce to your sandwich, or order it on the side and pour it over the chicken yourself. In the mood for something a little spicy and a little sweet? Try combining your Buffalo sauce with Popeyes BoldBQ sauce. You get all the heat of the Buffalo sauce, plus a brown sugary barbecue sauce hint of sweetness.