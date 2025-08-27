The Hidden Problem With Whiskey Stones You'll Probably Notice Too Late

From Father's Day gifts to accenting well-stocked home bars, whiskey stones (also known as "whisky stones" or soapstones) have been trendy since their introduction in the late 2000s. There's also a solid chance they've been gathering dust ever since you first got them. But, if you do happen to use them regularly — or you're considering them as a gift for a whiskey fan — you may want to think otherwise. Truth is, they come with downsides that might not be apparent at first. Sure, your dad may love his whiskey stone gift set now, but he won't love it when they ruin his favorite sipping glass. That's right, ruin.

The main issue with whiskey stones is they can chip or scratch the glasses they're used in (they are stones, after all). Made from soapstone, whiskey stones are beloved for being nonporous and, therefore, unlikely to absorb odors and bacteria. This also means they're harder than ice and can cause damage when repeatedly swirled around, as is common practice among whiskey sippers. Many enthusiasts of the stuff only have a select few glasses at home, or maybe even just one proper glass to drink whiskey, so scratching one up isn't exactly an option. While many whiskey stone sets have rounded corners to help prevent this, they can still get worn into sharper, riskier edges with repeated use.