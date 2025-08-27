This 2-Ingredient Whiskey Cocktail Might Replace Your Beloved Gin And Tonic
A good gin and tonic is simple, crisp, and clean, with plenty of sparkle and just a touch of lime. Uncomplicated and universal, it's a great go-to drink order at the bar and an easy mixed drink for cocktail hour. But there's another version of the tonic water cocktail you should try, even if you're reluctant to part ways with your trusty G&T and its perfect garnish. Introducing a cocktail that could be considered gin and tonic's cousin, a spicier version with the same amount of pizzaz: the whiskey tonic.
A whiskey tonic is just as straightforward as its gin counterpart. Made with just whiskey and tonic water (easily found anywhere that serves liquor), it's a drink that lets you trade the floral, fruity, herbal flavor notes in gin for whiskey's warmer, smokier flavor profiles while keeping the burst of bubbles from the light tonic water mixer. Poured over ice cubes in a Collins glass, a whiskey tonic is made with the same ratios as the perfect gin and tonic: 2 ounces whiskey and 4 ounces tonic water. Some recipes do vary the strength of the drink, though.
How to mix and garnish a whiskey tonic
A top-notch whiskey tonic starts with a great bottle of whiskey. You have plenty of options to choose from with all the whiskey varieties out there, but if you're just starting out, check out these must-know brands for beginners to get to know the whiskey landscape. Then, you can experiment with different types. For spicier whiskeys, for example, go for brands such as Old Forrester or Redemption. For a smoky whiskey base, go for barrel-aged scotches from brands such as Benriach or Lagavulin. For a cinnamon-infused whiskey tonic, go for bottles such as Bird Dog's jalapeño honey whiskey or Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire.
Take your whiskey tonic cocktail a step further with garnishes and open up a whole new landscape of flavor options. A traditional garnish for a whiskey tonic is a lemon wedge, but there are plenty of other creative garnishes that work well for cocktails similar to whiskey tonics. Instead of a lemon wedge, for example, garnish with a lemon twist. Other ideas for garnishes that bring your whiskey tonic cocktail to life are a fruit skewer, fresh basil, edible flowers, or a cinnamon stick.