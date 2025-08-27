This 2-Ingredient Whiskey Cocktail Might Replace Your Beloved Gin And Tonic

A good gin and tonic is simple, crisp, and clean, with plenty of sparkle and just a touch of lime. Uncomplicated and universal, it's a great go-to drink order at the bar and an easy mixed drink for cocktail hour. But there's another version of the tonic water cocktail you should try, even if you're reluctant to part ways with your trusty G&T and its perfect garnish. Introducing a cocktail that could be considered gin and tonic's cousin, a spicier version with the same amount of pizzaz: the whiskey tonic.

A whiskey tonic is just as straightforward as its gin counterpart. Made with just whiskey and tonic water (easily found anywhere that serves liquor), it's a drink that lets you trade the floral, fruity, herbal flavor notes in gin for whiskey's warmer, smokier flavor profiles while keeping the burst of bubbles from the light tonic water mixer. Poured over ice cubes in a Collins glass, a whiskey tonic is made with the same ratios as the perfect gin and tonic: 2 ounces whiskey and 4 ounces tonic water. Some recipes do vary the strength of the drink, though.