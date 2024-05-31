The Best Garnish For Gin And Tonic According To José Andrés
Arguably one of the best summer drinks is a gin and tonic, and this classic combination dates back to the 1800s. British soldiers were knocking back G&Ts in order to prevent getting malaria since quinine, tonic's main ingredient, was believed to have antimalarial properties. So really, a gin and tonic is basically medicine!
The gin and tonic has been popular for literal centuries, and is consumed all over the world. And while the British might be famous for inventing it, the highball really took off in Spain in the early 2000s, where a balloon-shaped wine glass is filled with herbaceous gin, bubbly tonic, and an elaborate selection of fresh garnishes.
Chef José Andrés might be known for delicious grilled fish or for his influential food charity, World Central Kitchen, but the Spaniard has some opinions on how to make a proper G&T. Andrés' "ultimate gin and tonic" contains Hendrick's gin and Fever Tree tonic water, served over one big ice cube. However, he doesn't just garnish it with a simple lime wedge, but rather utilizes four separate garnishes to complete his ultimate drink of summer: one lime wheel, one lemon twist, one lemon verbena leaf, and three juniper berries. All of the garnishes serve a purpose: both the lime and lemon provide citrusy notes; lemon verbena, a shrub native to South America, gives off a sweet lemon aroma; and juniper berries are the key ingredient in distilling gin.
How to make José Andrés' ultimate gin and tonic
José Andrés' G&T looks a little different from most gin and tonics you'll find in your average bar. Instead of a classic highball glass typically used for drinks that contain just liquor and a mixer, Andrés chooses a wide-rimmed rocks glass or a stemless red wine glass as his drinking vessel. The ratio of gin to tonic is also important. As he explained to Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes," Andrés believes the proportions of a proper gin and tonic should be 1 part gin to 3 parts tonic water.
According to a video on José Andrés' YouTube channel, there's a specific method to building his gin and tonic. First, add 1 ½ ounces of Hendrick's gin to the glass, followed by one big ice cube. Next comes the collection of garnishes. Place a fresh lime wheel directly on top of the ice cube. Then express a lemon peel over the top of the glass and place it on top of the lime wheel. Next add a sprig of lemon verbena, laying it on top of the lemon peel. (Miguel Lancha, the cocktail innovator of José Andrés' company, suggests gently smacking the lemon verbena to release its aromas.) Finally, crown the pile of garnishes with three juniper berries. Once the garnishes are set, slowly add one 6.8-ounce bottle of Fever Trees tonic water. And that's how chef José Andrés makes a G&T. Salud!