The Best Garnish For Gin And Tonic According To José Andrés

Arguably one of the best summer drinks is a gin and tonic, and this classic combination dates back to the 1800s. British soldiers were knocking back G&Ts in order to prevent getting malaria since quinine, tonic's main ingredient, was believed to have antimalarial properties. So really, a gin and tonic is basically medicine!

The gin and tonic has been popular for literal centuries, and is consumed all over the world. And while the British might be famous for inventing it, the highball really took off in Spain in the early 2000s, where a balloon-shaped wine glass is filled with herbaceous gin, bubbly tonic, and an elaborate selection of fresh garnishes.

Chef José Andrés might be known for delicious grilled fish or for his influential food charity, World Central Kitchen, but the Spaniard has some opinions on how to make a proper G&T. Andrés' "ultimate gin and tonic" contains Hendrick's gin and Fever Tree tonic water, served over one big ice cube. However, he doesn't just garnish it with a simple lime wedge, but rather utilizes four separate garnishes to complete his ultimate drink of summer: one lime wheel, one lemon twist, one lemon verbena leaf, and three juniper berries. All of the garnishes serve a purpose: both the lime and lemon provide citrusy notes; lemon verbena, a shrub native to South America, gives off a sweet lemon aroma; and juniper berries are the key ingredient in distilling gin.

