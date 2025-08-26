The Odd Ruling Ohio's Supreme Court Made Regarding Boneless Chicken Wings

Maybe you're one of those people who loves chicken, but hates the sometimes-finicky process of chewing around the bones on a plate of spicy Buffalo wings. If so, you probably love boneless wings, which offer all the flavor with none of the work (never mind that they're actually made with chicken breast meat, not deboned wings). However, if you go to Ohio, you legally can't expect boneless wings to be perfectly boneless — and a court has even handed down a verdict stating as much.

It all stems from a fateful 2016 night, when Ohio man Michael Berkheimer ordered boneless wings at a restaurant in Hamilton, Ohio, and accidentally swallowed a nearly 1.5-inch piece of bone. It wedged in his esophagus, causing a bacterial infection and ongoing medical problems. Berkheimer sued the restaurant, its meat supplier, and the chicken farm for damages, arguing that they were negligent for selling a product labeled as "boneless" that contained a bone. Lower courts initially dismissed Berkheimer's lawsuit, and it eventually found its way to the State Supreme Court, which, by a 4-3 majority in 2024, threw out the man's claim to damages.

The reasoning for the decision came down to the idea that chickens have bones. As such, Berkheimer should've been watching out for them. However, this requires some unpacking to properly understand.