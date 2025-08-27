The Publix Mac And Cheese That'll Ruin Boxed Versions For You

Some grocery stores can be hit or miss when it comes to in-house products, like deli options. For the most part, that's not the case with Publix. This southern-based grocery store chain has a long list of delicious menu options that keep customers coming back. Whether it's their famous Pub subs, the fried chicken, or the house-made pizza dough, Publix does a lot of things right (with the exception of the veggie sub). We even created a list of the 11 best items you need to buy on your first trip to Publix.

Included on that list is their cheddar Gouda mac and cheese — a creamy package of deliciousness that's available as one of Publix's hot deli selections — which is further proof that the grocery store chain knows exactly what its customers want. While Publix offers a standard mac and cheese reminiscent of our childhood favorite side, the cheddar Gouda version adds a bit of sharpness to offset the creaminess of that original version we all loved.

It's a grown-up mac and cheese that has just enough of a twist without straying too far from what makes this classic side so delicious. In addition to the deli, you can find the cheddar Gouda mac and cheese in Publix's refrigerated section, which makes it perfect for taking home and heating up later.