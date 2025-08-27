The Publix Mac And Cheese That'll Ruin Boxed Versions For You
Some grocery stores can be hit or miss when it comes to in-house products, like deli options. For the most part, that's not the case with Publix. This southern-based grocery store chain has a long list of delicious menu options that keep customers coming back. Whether it's their famous Pub subs, the fried chicken, or the house-made pizza dough, Publix does a lot of things right (with the exception of the veggie sub). We even created a list of the 11 best items you need to buy on your first trip to Publix.
Included on that list is their cheddar Gouda mac and cheese — a creamy package of deliciousness that's available as one of Publix's hot deli selections — which is further proof that the grocery store chain knows exactly what its customers want. While Publix offers a standard mac and cheese reminiscent of our childhood favorite side, the cheddar Gouda version adds a bit of sharpness to offset the creaminess of that original version we all loved.
It's a grown-up mac and cheese that has just enough of a twist without straying too far from what makes this classic side so delicious. In addition to the deli, you can find the cheddar Gouda mac and cheese in Publix's refrigerated section, which makes it perfect for taking home and heating up later.
We're not the only ones who love Publix's cheddar Gouda mac
Publix has a bit of a cult following, and when a customer finds something they love they are quick to sing the grocery store's praises. That's definitely the case with this gouda cheddar mac. One Facebook reviewer said their church group devoured the side at a group dinner. Redditors believe the Gouda version is better than Publix's standard mac and cheese. Another review from a TikToker said "the gooey Gouda mac and cheese is one of my favorites."
Prices will vary by location of course. The refrigerated version of this side costs $5.19 per pound, but you'll find a better deal if you buy from the store's deli section. In here, the Gouda cheddar mac typically costs around $3.99 per pound, and you can order up to 10 pounds online. For big events, paying around $40 for 10 pounds of mac and cheese isn't a bad deal.
Speaking of big events, this classic side would work great with plenty of other options you can find at Publix, whether it's their fried chicken, rotisserie chicken, Pub subs and wraps, or even their in-store made soups. One reviewer said the side went great with a smoked Boston butt as well. So, whether you eat the Gouda cheddar mac on its own or enjoy it as lunch or dinner side, the all-around consensus is that this is yet another must-have item from the Publix deli.