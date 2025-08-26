The Flavorful BBQ Sauce That'll Change How You Marinate Meat Forever

While most summer barbecues and cookouts are decked with perfectly rich and smoky BBQ sauces inspired by or hailing from the South, there might be another region of the world worth looking to for inspiration. Japanese food is among some of the most loved across the world. While most may think of Japan as the home of perfectly prepared matcha or sushi, it is also home to one of the most flavorful barbecue sauces enjoyed around the world. Yakiniku is the sauce to keep on your radar if you want your barbecue meat to reach new levels of tasty.

There are several traditional sauces in Japan, but Yakiniku is most likely to impress at the next barbecue with deep and complex flavors. Yakiniku means "grilled meat" in Japanese and is a traditional way to enjoy a shared barbecue meal with the help of sesame seeds, sesame oil, garlic, mirin, sugar, and some soy sauce (add soy sauce scrambled eggs as your next Japanese-inspired dish and thank us later). Sometimes other ingredients are added to the sauce, such as honey for added sweetness, ginger for bolder umami notes, and spice and sake for a little extra zing. It is typically used as a marinade and dipping sauce for meats, seafood, and vegetables. Yakiniku is similar to barbecue sauces made and found in the United States in that they can be sweet and smoky with strong savory notes.