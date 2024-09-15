One Sauce In Particular Will Make Your Scrambled Eggs Over The Top
It's no secret that eggs, as versatile of a food as they are, can be made in countless ways. From Gordan Ramsay's foolproof technique for fluffy scrambled eggs to Tom Colicchio's non-dairy, creamy scrambled eggs, the whipped and beaten form, especially, has become a breakfast go-to that people find numerous methods to truly make their own. Maybe it's a touch of hot sauce or a dollop of pesto folded into the mix that will suit your palate. But for those who love an extra savory yet simple start to their day, there's one sauce in particular that will put your scrambled eggs over the top: soy sauce.
This ingredient is a pantry staple for a reason. It's not only good for lunch or dinner; during early mornings when you need something salty and satiating to fill you up, that's exactly what soy sauce can provide. Just one splash of the condiment can take your eggs from plain and bland to tangy and piquant.
Use soy sauce for umami scrambled eggs
There are tons of secrets to making the best scrambled eggs, such as using butter in place of cooking oil and preheating the pan so the eggs don't stick. Another tip is to make sure you beat the eggs correctly, which is something to be extra mindful of when including additives like soy sauce. You should stir your desired amount of soy sauce into the eggs before you start cooking them in the pan. This helps to ensure that the liquid spreads more evenly throughout the egg mixture, making every bite uniformly umami.
From there, go about cooking your eggs as you normally would, complete with any other ingredients you'd like. Don't hesitate to throw in other commonly used scrambled egg additives, such as sugar, garlic, scallions, or tomatoes, as these will all mesh well with the soy sauce. And once the eggs are cooked, consider using them as a topping on toast or eating them alongside plain rice or fried rice to make a complete and balanced meal.