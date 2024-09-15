One Sauce In Particular Will Make Your Scrambled Eggs Over The Top

It's no secret that eggs, as versatile of a food as they are, can be made in countless ways. From Gordan Ramsay's foolproof technique for fluffy scrambled eggs to Tom Colicchio's non-dairy, creamy scrambled eggs, the whipped and beaten form, especially, has become a breakfast go-to that people find numerous methods to truly make their own. Maybe it's a touch of hot sauce or a dollop of pesto folded into the mix that will suit your palate. But for those who love an extra savory yet simple start to their day, there's one sauce in particular that will put your scrambled eggs over the top: soy sauce.

This ingredient is a pantry staple for a reason. It's not only good for lunch or dinner; during early mornings when you need something salty and satiating to fill you up, that's exactly what soy sauce can provide. Just one splash of the condiment can take your eggs from plain and bland to tangy and piquant.