The Georgia Fast Food Chain That Actually Has Its Own Museum

America has an undeniably close relationship with fast food. Fast food is some of the cheapest food in the United States. The big menus, late hours, and cheap prices make fast food a consistent and reliable option for busy families, late-night workers, and more.

There are so many fast food companies out there, but one Georgia chain has its own museum. Waffle House, known for its late hours, diner aesthetic, and all-day breakfast meals, has a historic location for fans and customers to visit. Fittingly, the museum is located in the same place as the very first-ever Waffle House.

Known as Waffle House #1, the Waffle House Museum is located in Decatur, Georgia. Although the museum is not the original restaurant itself, the appearance of the museum has been designed and decorated to mimic the original Waffle House, including the restaurant's original counter seating. Visitors can enjoy historical facts about the restaurant, memorabilia, and more.