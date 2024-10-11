The Georgia Fast Food Chain That Actually Has Its Own Museum
America has an undeniably close relationship with fast food. Fast food is some of the cheapest food in the United States. The big menus, late hours, and cheap prices make fast food a consistent and reliable option for busy families, late-night workers, and more.
There are so many fast food companies out there, but one Georgia chain has its own museum. Waffle House, known for its late hours, diner aesthetic, and all-day breakfast meals, has a historic location for fans and customers to visit. Fittingly, the museum is located in the same place as the very first-ever Waffle House.
Known as Waffle House #1, the Waffle House Museum is located in Decatur, Georgia. Although the museum is not the original restaurant itself, the appearance of the museum has been designed and decorated to mimic the original Waffle House, including the restaurant's original counter seating. Visitors can enjoy historical facts about the restaurant, memorabilia, and more.
Visiting Waffle House #1
America has a deep and long history with waffles. In that sense, it is quite fitting that we have a fast food chain tied directly to waffles, and by proxy, a historical museum to match. Although the chain today has thousands of locations all over the country, the museum is all about going back to the roots of America's waffle chain.
The museum primarily covers the history of the chain, as well as the stories of the founders, Joe Rogers, Sr. and Tom Forkner. While the museum does heavily feature a faithful recreation of the original restaurant, it also has an exhibition floor that features all things Waffle House, including displays of old Waffle House uniforms, jukeboxes, and even the history of the Waffle House Index of storm severity.
Waffle House #1 does have tours available, but they must be booked in advance and the museum tours are fully booked through the remainder of 2024. The museum does, however, have open houses a few times throughout the year that include tours and free waffles. The remaining open house date for 2024 is December 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.