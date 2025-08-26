How To Give Chicken Parmesan The Creamiest Bite Ever

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it." How many times have you heard this saying? Probably a lot, considering the seemingly endless parade of upgrades, re-vampings, and reinventions that come upon us in a deluge. Why are all the fast food joints turning gray? Why are all the four-way stops being replaced by roundabouts? The world is a scary, ever-changing place filled with upgrades and renovations that end up feeling neither new nor better than the previous iteration. So, we say this with care and consideration: Change up your chicken Parmesan recipe.

The basics of chicken Parm are pretty simple. At its core, the dish consists of flattened, fried chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella that is then broiled to bubbling, melty perfection. This is wonderful, of course, and delicious. But what if you replaced the mozzarella with something fresh and new, such as burrata? For those unfamiliar, burrata is a fresh cheese made with a mozzarella casing and a creamy filling. Burrata works great on many dishes, from pizza to pasta and, yes, even chicken Parmesan. By topping your chicken Parm with burrata, you add a slightly fresher taste to the American-Italian comfort food classic. To swap your mozeralla for burrata, keep it fresh and creamy; scoop out portions of the burrata on top of your completed dish and skip the broiler. This helps maintain the fresh cheese's texture.