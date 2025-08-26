The Pescatarian-Friendly Hot Dog That Deserves A Spot At Your Next Cookout

Pescatarians don't always have a lot of options at cookouts or BBQs, where the focus is almost always on grilled meat. Of course, there are many BBQ meat substitutes they can jump on to try, like jackfruit, tofu dogs, and seitan burgers. However, it's rare to see a grill-friendly seafood or fish option that's gone mainstream and can be served to a crowd. Options like store-bought frozen salmon burgers or shrimp burgers can be pricey, too, and don't always grill successfully without falling apart. That might be all about to change, though, once pescatarians discover the magic of the Norwegian brand Kvarøy Arctic, which has expanded recently in the United States. Its products are now available in some Whole Foods locations around the country. So Nordic seafood lovers, buckle up. Kvarøy Arctic makes salmon hot dogs that are not only grill-friendly, but come in multiple flavors, including original, cheese, jalapeño and cheese, and chile and cheese.

So what's in a salmon dog, exactly? The Kvarøy Arctic company prides itself on being a sustainable farm-raised seafood brand. The hot dogs list arctic-farmed salmon as the main ingredient (52 percent), but note that they also contain milk, butter, potato starch, dry cream, and even cottage cheese in some flavors, so if you avoid dairy but eat seafood, these are not for you.