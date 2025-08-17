Trader Joe's Frozen Salmon Burgers Need These Add-Ons To Truly Shine
Anyone lucky enough to live within driving distance of one of the cozy, tiki-themed stores knows that there's many a hidden gem in Trader Joe's freezer aisle, from its mushroom and black truffle flatbread and spicy Mexican-style riced cauliflower to an array of delectable desserts, such as authentic-tasting New York-style cheesecake and tiny, sweet bites of opera cake in packs of 12. Alternatively, if you're yearning for fall, Trader Joe's frozen apple blossoms taste positively gourmet with just a few little upgrades.
However, if your biggest concern is filling your freezer with high-quality, low-effort proteins that satisfy both your palate and appetite, you'll want to go on a treasure hunt in the frozen seafood section. Not only does TJ's offer nostalgic-tasting fish nuggets and interesting flavors like honey-walnut shrimp, it's the home of premium frozen salmon burgers that offer all the sophisticated meatiness of a salmon filet in the form of a tasty burger. If you haven't tried them yet, rest assured that they're definitely one of the best frozen seafood options at Trader Joe's.
Though you could definitely enjoy these burgers plain on a pillowy toasted brioche bun, they need just a touch of TLC to truly shine. Similar to turkey burgers, the salmon version can be a touch dry, so be sure to snag a TJ's organic coleslaw kit, as well. The veggies bring crunch and freshness, while the sweet, creamy dressing sinks into the salmon burger, adding moisture for a tender bite and a beautifully complex flavor.
Showcasing your salmon burgers with flavors from TJ's and beyond
Of course, the coleslaw kit isn't your only option when looking for ways to build an exciting, nutritious weeknight dinner or impressive, impromptu cookout feast. Not only does Trader Joe's frozen spinach and artichoke dip make an incredible pasta sauce, it's also a delicious sandwich spread. The strong flavors of astringent artichokes and savory cheese play nicely against the meaty sharpness of the salmon, creating a crave-worthy flavor profile in just minutes. This can be especially tasty on a hearty bun toasted in garlic butter.
You might also look for tasty toppings among TJ's abundant dip offerings. The grocer's roasted tomato labneh dip adds Mediterranean freshness that's the perfect complement to salmon, with the tomatoes adding subtle sweetness underscored by the tart labneh (a creamy cheese similar to Greek yogurt) and finished with herbs like dill and spearmint. Options like Everything and the Elote Greek style yogurt dip, garlic spread, and pimento cheese dips also have savory, complex flavors that work well with salmon's robust deliciousness.
If you prefer to build your own flavors, you can easily take inspiration from classic beef burgers by adding mayo, white onion, tomato, and iceberg lettuce, or give it a California-style twist with a schmear of chunky-style lime guac and pickled red onions. For an Asian twist, shiitake mushrooms sautéed in miso with kewpie mayo might do the trick. Or, you could literally stack beef burger alternatives with grilled portobellos and a dollop of zesty pesto.