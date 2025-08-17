Trader Joe's Frozen Salmon Burgers Need These Add-Ons To Truly Shine

Anyone lucky enough to live within driving distance of one of the cozy, tiki-themed stores knows that there's many a hidden gem in Trader Joe's freezer aisle, from its mushroom and black truffle flatbread and spicy Mexican-style riced cauliflower to an array of delectable desserts, such as authentic-tasting New York-style cheesecake and tiny, sweet bites of opera cake in packs of 12. Alternatively, if you're yearning for fall, Trader Joe's frozen apple blossoms taste positively gourmet with just a few little upgrades.

However, if your biggest concern is filling your freezer with high-quality, low-effort proteins that satisfy both your palate and appetite, you'll want to go on a treasure hunt in the frozen seafood section. Not only does TJ's offer nostalgic-tasting fish nuggets and interesting flavors like honey-walnut shrimp, it's the home of premium frozen salmon burgers that offer all the sophisticated meatiness of a salmon filet in the form of a tasty burger. If you haven't tried them yet, rest assured that they're definitely one of the best frozen seafood options at Trader Joe's.

Though you could definitely enjoy these burgers plain on a pillowy toasted brioche bun, they need just a touch of TLC to truly shine. Similar to turkey burgers, the salmon version can be a touch dry, so be sure to snag a TJ's organic coleslaw kit, as well. The veggies bring crunch and freshness, while the sweet, creamy dressing sinks into the salmon burger, adding moisture for a tender bite and a beautifully complex flavor.