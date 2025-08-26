Cleaning Grimy Silicone Oven Mitts Is A Breeze When You Use This Kitchen Tool

When you put your silicone oven mitts in the dishwasher, avoid the mistakes everyone makes while loading the dishwasher and put them on the top rack. Although they are highly heat-resistant, you don't want them going through too much trauma on the bottom rack — especially if they have a partially cotton exterior or fabric liner. Still, check washing instructions to ensure they're dishwasher-safe. If they have a fabric lining, make sure they're completely dry before using them (even though they have the silicone exterior). Some silicone mitts, such as the Mastrad OrkaPlus silicone oven mitt, have a removable fabric interior that can be washed separately in the washing machine.

As for fabric pot holders and oven mitts, they also need a wash. You can put them in the washing machine, just be sure to check laundering instructions so they don't end up torn or shrunken. Definitely make sure they're fully dried before using them, or the heat can shoot right through the moisture and you hardly have any defense at all. For the ultimate heat protection, silicone oven mitts are the best choice. They can take the maximum amount of heat, and are easy to clean in the dishwasher. If you're new to silicone mitts, Chowhound's offering of the 15 best oven mitts money can buy is a great crash course on what to look for. The Homwe extra-long silicone oven mitts (to protect your forearms, too) and KitchenAid ribbed silicone oven mitts are both great, reasonably priced choices on the list.