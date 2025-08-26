What You Need To Know If You Want A Texas Roadhouse Catered Wedding
Run out of wedding food ideas? Texas Roadhouse could have the answer. To verify the steakhouse chain's catering options, Chowhound called a Texas Roadhouse location. While the restaurant doesn't cater for weddings specifically, it does have some solid options for feeding guests on your special day. Texas Roadhouse party packs, which must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance, can feed about eight to 10 people at a time. If you're having a small wedding reception or need food for your rehearsal dinner, then this may work perfectly for you. Alternatively, you can try ordering multiple party packs.
If you've had issues with your wedding food, Texas Roadhouse could also provide that last-minute save. Family packs, which come in options like pulled pork and 8-ounce strip steaks with sides and fresh bread, are similar to party packs, except they may be ordered the night of. Chowhound was not informed of how many people a family pack can feed, but social media users suggest you can feed up to six adults for well under $100, as each pack ranges from $34.99 to $59.99. In any case, the best thing to do is call your nearest Texas Roadhouse location to arrange something, since your options could differ from restaurant to restaurant.
How Texas Roadhouse compares to a standard catered dinner
Texas Roadhouse provides a variety of entrees, including beef tips, grilled chicken breast, and boneless wings, all of which are $49.99. The steakhouse chain's ribs, which are popular for their tenderness, are the most expensive entree at $69.99. The restaurant also offers sides in a quart or, in the case of mashed potatoes and mac and cheese, half a pan. Of course, the classic rolls are also available, which you can order to-go for under $5 separately.
How does this compare to traditional catering? According to The Knot, the average cost of a catered wedding dinner was $80 per person. That makes Texas Roadhouse way, way cheaper. Let's say you buy the most expensive entree and serve it with a Caesar salad and a side of chili. In total, that would cost $102.97 for the whole package (excluding any possible fees or location pricing differences). If you were feeding a party of eight, that would amount to $12.87 per person. Delicious food for a great deal? It's a no-brainer.