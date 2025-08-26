What You Need To Know If You Want A Texas Roadhouse Catered Wedding

Run out of wedding food ideas? Texas Roadhouse could have the answer. To verify the steakhouse chain's catering options, Chowhound called a Texas Roadhouse location. While the restaurant doesn't cater for weddings specifically, it does have some solid options for feeding guests on your special day. Texas Roadhouse party packs, which must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance, can feed about eight to 10 people at a time. If you're having a small wedding reception or need food for your rehearsal dinner, then this may work perfectly for you. Alternatively, you can try ordering multiple party packs.

If you've had issues with your wedding food, Texas Roadhouse could also provide that last-minute save. Family packs, which come in options like pulled pork and 8-ounce strip steaks with sides and fresh bread, are similar to party packs, except they may be ordered the night of. Chowhound was not informed of how many people a family pack can feed, but social media users suggest you can feed up to six adults for well under $100, as each pack ranges from $34.99 to $59.99. In any case, the best thing to do is call your nearest Texas Roadhouse location to arrange something, since your options could differ from restaurant to restaurant.