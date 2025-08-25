The Butter Swap For Greasing Pans That Keeps Cakes From Sticking
Baking the perfect cake isn't easy. There are a lot of steps involved, from measuring out the ingredients just right to nailing the best buttercream. But there is much more to it than that, like mastering the bake itself and ensuring that once it's done baking, the cake comes out of the pan nice and smooth without leaving chunks clinging to the inside of the pan. It all comes down to properly greasing your pan, and there are plenty of ways to do it. One extremely popular option is to use butter. It gives cakes a richer flavor and a beautiful golden-brown finish, but it also has a lower smoke point and could change the flavor profile of your cake, which isn't always desirable.
When it comes to greasing the pan, bakers also like to use different types of oil (like coconut, canola, or olive oil), bacon fat, or even nonstick cooking spray. But one option really stands out from the crowd and gives you the best choice for greasing your pan: shortening. It's essentially a fat that solidifies at room temperature. While shortening can come from different sources, even including butter, shortening derived from vegetables is an ideal option for greasing a baking pan because it has a neutral flavor and therefore won't change the taste of your cakes the way a rich fat like butter will.
Why shortening works like a charm
Bakers are no stranger to shortening. Ree Drumond uses it in her perfect pie crust, and it's even the secret ingredient for super fluffy homemade frosting. It is versatile enough that it can be used in a number of ways, including making crusts flakier, making cookies and cakes more tender, and preventing foods from drying out.
When it comes to greasing a cake pan, shortening is easiest to apply at room temperature, allowing you to smear it into the corners of the pan. To apply it quickly and easily without getting shortening all over your hands, simply use a plastic sandwich storage bag like a glove, which will allow you to thoroughly coat the sides and corners of the pan without making a mess, then toss the bag when you are done.
Shortening is typically made from 100% fat, which has a lower moisture content than butter, a product that also contains water and solids. This allows you to get a smooth surface that doesn't incorporate extra moisture, which will alter the texture of your cake while it's baking. With well-greased cake pans, you'll be free to focus on the fun parts of making a cake like decorating and eating it.