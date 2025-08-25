Baking the perfect cake isn't easy. There are a lot of steps involved, from measuring out the ingredients just right to nailing the best buttercream. But there is much more to it than that, like mastering the bake itself and ensuring that once it's done baking, the cake comes out of the pan nice and smooth without leaving chunks clinging to the inside of the pan. It all comes down to properly greasing your pan, and there are plenty of ways to do it. One extremely popular option is to use butter. It gives cakes a richer flavor and a beautiful golden-brown finish, but it also has a lower smoke point and could change the flavor profile of your cake, which isn't always desirable.

When it comes to greasing the pan, bakers also like to use different types of oil (like coconut, canola, or olive oil), bacon fat, or even nonstick cooking spray. But one option really stands out from the crowd and gives you the best choice for greasing your pan: shortening. It's essentially a fat that solidifies at room temperature. While shortening can come from different sources, even including butter, shortening derived from vegetables is an ideal option for greasing a baking pan because it has a neutral flavor and therefore won't change the taste of your cakes the way a rich fat like butter will.