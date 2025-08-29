Panda Express Owns 2 Other Restaurant Chains. Do You Know Which Ones?

Though many iconic American fast food chains started as family-owned businesses, it's rarer to find one that stayed that way, resisting the pressure to go public, buyout offers by private equity, and even franchising opportunities. Panda Express (and its parent company) are one such unicorn. Perhaps when you invent a dish as ridiculously popular as orange chicken, there's joy to be found in keeping it in the family.

Still, there has been plenty of strategy behind the Panda Restaurant Group's success, and it seems to have paid off handsomely — as of 2024, founders Peggy and Andrew Cherng had a combined estimated net worth of $6.2 billion. While the original Panda Inn was all about providing a "welcoming" atmosphere to experience Mandarin and Sichuan cuisine, according to its website, Panda Express turned into an expertly designed exercise in scalability and efficiency. The Cherngs opened Hibachi-San in 1992 as a "defensive strategy" to compete with Japanese restaurants, according to a 2013 Fortune interview.

While Panda Express, Panda Inn, and Hibachi-San are the only restaurant chains fully owned by the Panda Restaurant Group, the company does have supporting deals with other concepts. For example, it has a franchise agreement with beloved chicken finger concept Raising Cane's and opened the chain's first locations in Hawaii and Alaska. The Panda Restaurant Group is also an investor in a number of other chains, many of them Asian-owned, including Uncle Tetsu, Yakiya, and Piology Pizzeria.