Does Ikea Install Kitchen Countertops?

Brand new countertops will spruce up a kitchen immediately, setting a whole different mood and aesthetic in one step. Granted, it's an expensive step, and one that involves much more work than just upgrading your cabinet hardware or adding new storage options. And if you're ready to make that big change in your kitchen, Ikea's a great place to find your new countertops. Ikea has quite a few options for colors and materials that are durable, affordable, and customizable — and the company does offer installation, at a price.

The extra cost for installation will depend on your kitchen size and other details of the project. The first step is consultation with an Ikea representative who will point you in the right direction to set up an appointment. Once all the materials associated with your project arrive, a team will come by and install the new countertops. Online reviews of Ikea installation are mostly positive. Customers say the process is uncomplicated and they are generally happy with the results. Some reviews also point out Ikea's installation rates are lower than competitors. Of course, you need to know how to prep your kitchen space for installation and what to expect when Ikea installers start the project. The first thing you should do is create a temporary kitchen space to use while the project is ongoing. But there are a few other details you should have nailed down before the team arrives.