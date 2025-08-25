Does Ikea Install Kitchen Countertops?
Brand new countertops will spruce up a kitchen immediately, setting a whole different mood and aesthetic in one step. Granted, it's an expensive step, and one that involves much more work than just upgrading your cabinet hardware or adding new storage options. And if you're ready to make that big change in your kitchen, Ikea's a great place to find your new countertops. Ikea has quite a few options for colors and materials that are durable, affordable, and customizable — and the company does offer installation, at a price.
The extra cost for installation will depend on your kitchen size and other details of the project. The first step is consultation with an Ikea representative who will point you in the right direction to set up an appointment. Once all the materials associated with your project arrive, a team will come by and install the new countertops. Online reviews of Ikea installation are mostly positive. Customers say the process is uncomplicated and they are generally happy with the results. Some reviews also point out Ikea's installation rates are lower than competitors. Of course, you need to know how to prep your kitchen space for installation and what to expect when Ikea installers start the project. The first thing you should do is create a temporary kitchen space to use while the project is ongoing. But there are a few other details you should have nailed down before the team arrives.
How to prep your kitchen for an Ikea countertop installation project
Ikea's countertop installations are done by a third party "familiar with the Ikea product line," according to the company website. And it's fairly easy to set up an installation. Confirm the kitchen's measurements with the Ikea kitchen measurement service before booking an installation appointment and then take care of all the cleaning, patching, painting, and staging of your kitchen space before the team arrives. Make sure everything you'll need for the install is in the kitchen, ready to go — even if you haven't gotten every piece of the project from Ikea. One customer review pointed out even the sink should be staged in the room. Another reviewer advised to make sure your cabinets are level before the crew arrives.
Ikea's installation schedule is based on the delivery date of the materials — and those countertops aren't just going to arrive at your door unannounced. You have to pay extra for Ikea's delivery service if you want that luxury. There are multiple delivery tiers including front door drop-offs and delivery into your home, for an extra charge. You can avoid the delivery charge if you have the right set of wheels to transport countertops, and pick them up at an Ikea warehouse for free. Countertop installation projects usually take two to three days, giving you time to pick up some new Ikea kitchen decor to go along with the new countertop aesthetic.