Pickling Eggs Just Got 10x Easier With An Effortless Trick (And It's Waste-Free)
Hard boiled eggs are one of the most overlooked proteins in the kitchen, which is a shame, considering they're also one of the most versatile. From sliding slices into Cobb salads and club sandwiches to making mind-blowingly delicious international egg salads, or being the life of the party in the form of deviled eggs, there are literally hundreds of ways to enjoy them. They become even more attractive when you know the sustainable, no-cost trick to infusing them with deep, delicious flavor: leftover pickle juice.
While pickled eggs are nothing new, most of us have likely only enjoyed homemade versions, either preserved in a classic brine or bobbing in a combination of vinegar and sugar along with sliced beets, according to Pennsylvania Dutch tradition. While adding hardboiled eggs into the liquid left behind by kosher dill spears won't produce a pretty magenta hue, it will certainly infuse them with flavor. In just a few hours, this mixture of garlic, dill, and salty vinegar turns your eggs into a flavor bomb perfect for infusing your egg salad with a tangy explosion of flavor, or simply making your favorite snack a whole lot tastier.
The basic method is pretty simple. Hard boil, cool, and peel a few eggs — as many as will fit into your jar without crowding — and plunk them right into the pickle jar with the leftover juice. Let them infuse in the fridge for a minimum of eight hours and a maximum of several days. The longer they sit, the more flavorful they'll be.
Taking your sustainable pickled eggs to the next level
If you have lots of space left in your pickle jar, don't worry about making more eggs. This technique is a fantastic way to quick-pickle almost anything, including veggies that will impart even more flavor to your pickled eggs as they become salty and delicious themselves. Options include everything from the expected cucumber slices to jalapeños, carrots, and even diced beets. Though they won't taste the same as traditionally sugary pickled beets, they'll still develop a bright tanginess that's tasty in salads and sandwiches. Plus, it'll turn your eggs a pretty pink for some festive flare.
Another way to effortlessly upgrade your homemade pickled eggs is to add a few pinches of powdered turmeric. It brings a curried brightness to them without overwhelming the overall flavor, as well as turning them a sunny yellow. In fact, if you have enough brine, it might be worth it to make one batch with beets and one with turmeric. Especially if Easter's approaching, this combo makes a gorgeously festive plate of deviled eggs that are a feast for the eye and the palate. You could even customize the seasonings in each yolk mixture to each type of egg with ingredients like curry paste and whipped feta cheese.
If your pantry is well-stocked with dried spices, you can also use them to zhuzh up the store-bought pickle brine. Adding bay leaves, mustard seed, and peppercorns to the mix gives everything a fresher, artisanal flavor.