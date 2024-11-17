The Ingredient That Effortlessly Upgrades Pickled Eggs
Pickled eggs are one of those unassuming foods that can make a major impact in the kitchen. With that salty-vinegary profile and classic eggy goodness, these little protein bombs are exceedingly useful no matter how you choose to serve them.
They're also customizable and primed for additional flavors that can make for a serious upgrade, but some of us may not know where to start. That's why we asked an expert – Angelo Sosa, executive chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, and Carmocha and Tía Carmen in Indian Wells, California — for advice, and his answer was a single multidimensional ingredient that's sure to inspire.
"At my restaurant Kembara in Phoenix, we add turmeric to our eggs," he told us. The chef explained that this earthy spice gives them a distinct flavor and color. The restaurant includes the eggs in a papaya salad along with charred beans and fish sauce, creating an ultra-complex combination of flavors for Sosa's diners to enjoy. But at home, this easy tip can level up your pickled eggs for any of your favorite applications.
The power of turmeric for your pickled eggs
Turmeric is in the same family as ginger, and while it's visually reminiscent of its relative, its own flavor is earthy and a touch bitter with a mild pepperiness (think mustard or horseradish). It frequently appears in curries, soups, stews, and rubs and brings a brilliant yellow-orange hue to any recipe. But it's especially vibrant when applied to the blank canvas that is a peeled egg.
In the context of chef Angelo Sosa's papaya salad, it's easy to see how the punchy fruit and umami-rich fish sauce provide complements and counterpoints to these qualities. At home, you can also add elements like garlic, chile, peppercorns, shallots or onions, or herbs to your eggs along with turmeric. From there, slice them up for your own salads or sandwiches, turn them into an explosively flavorful egg salad, or even convert them into a surprising spin on classic deviled eggs.
Of all the tips that will improve hard-boiled eggs, creating this pickled version with a dose of turmeric provides inspiration from a culinary perspective and imbues your eggs with some powerful health benefits. It's full of phytonutrients and can be beneficial for everything from inflammation and arthritis to anxiety and kidney health. Even if you've memorized the complete guide for using turmeric in the kitchen, Sosa's tip may be a game changer.