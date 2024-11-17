The Ingredient That Effortlessly Upgrades Pickled Eggs

Pickled eggs are one of those unassuming foods that can make a major impact in the kitchen. With that salty-vinegary profile and classic eggy goodness, these little protein bombs are exceedingly useful no matter how you choose to serve them.

They're also customizable and primed for additional flavors that can make for a serious upgrade, but some of us may not know where to start. That's why we asked an expert – Angelo Sosa, executive chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, and Carmocha and Tía Carmen in Indian Wells, California — for advice, and his answer was a single multidimensional ingredient that's sure to inspire.

"At my restaurant Kembara in Phoenix, we add turmeric to our eggs," he told us. The chef explained that this earthy spice gives them a distinct flavor and color. The restaurant includes the eggs in a papaya salad along with charred beans and fish sauce, creating an ultra-complex combination of flavors for Sosa's diners to enjoy. But at home, this easy tip can level up your pickled eggs for any of your favorite applications.