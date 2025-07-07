The Little-Known Sauce That Gives Egg Salad An Explosion Of Tangy Flavor
Egg salad is a classic lunchtime meal, perfect for putting on a sandwich, rolling into a lettuce wrap, or even just eating with some crackers. In its simplest form, it's just a blend of chopped eggs and mayonnaise, but the best recipes include additional ingredients that add extra tang, salt, or even spice. If you need an easy tip for making the best egg salad sandwich, then try adding Durkee's Famous Sauce.
Durkee is known for producing a variety of spices and seasonings, but it only has one Famous Sauce. And depending on who you ask, this sandwich spread is the secret to the best egg salad. Its tangy flavor comes from a blend of mustard and vinegar, which is balanced nicely with rich mayonnaise, giving this sauce just the right amount of bite without tasting overpowering. The spread's claim to fame is its age — it's been around since the 1850s and was allegedly even popular in the White House during Abe Lincoln's presidency.
How to pump up your egg salad's flavor
Durkee sauce might be the upgrade your egg salad needs, but you shouldn't completely remove the mayonnaise from your recipe. If you haven't used the Famous Sauce before, start by adding just a small amount alongside the mayo to make sure you're comfortable with its tangier taste. Feel free to increase the sauce as desired until it reaches the perfect balance with the egg salad mayonnaise. You can also make the salad brighter and lighter by using some Greek yogurt or sour cream.
Other ingredients make good add-ons for this Durkee egg salad, too — add some chives into the mix, or even a little fresh dill for a bright, herby flavor that pairs well with the sharpness from the sauce. Besides the ingredients, focus on your egg salad's mouthfeel. Make sure the eggs are finely chopped; you can even grate them for a more even texture. And if adding in anything else, such as those chives or some onion, ensure the ingredients are just as finely chopped or grated as the egg, which helps all the ingredients create one seamless dish.