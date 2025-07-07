We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egg salad is a classic lunchtime meal, perfect for putting on a sandwich, rolling into a lettuce wrap, or even just eating with some crackers. In its simplest form, it's just a blend of chopped eggs and mayonnaise, but the best recipes include additional ingredients that add extra tang, salt, or even spice. If you need an easy tip for making the best egg salad sandwich, then try adding Durkee's Famous Sauce.

Durkee is known for producing a variety of spices and seasonings, but it only has one Famous Sauce. And depending on who you ask, this sandwich spread is the secret to the best egg salad. Its tangy flavor comes from a blend of mustard and vinegar, which is balanced nicely with rich mayonnaise, giving this sauce just the right amount of bite without tasting overpowering. The spread's claim to fame is its age — it's been around since the 1850s and was allegedly even popular in the White House during Abe Lincoln's presidency.