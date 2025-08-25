The Restaurant TikTok Star Keith Lee Says Is Portland's Best

Three cultures come together at Terra Mae, a Portland restaurant that specializes in Portuguese and Japanese fusion cuisine with a Pacific Northwest flair. It's a breezy-feeling restaurant with a modern-meets-nature kind of vibe, a combination that caught the interest of TikTok food critic Keith Lee on a recent tour through Portland, Oregon's food scene. On his tour, Lee and his family also had great things to say about Gado Gado, Kee's Loaded Kitchen, and a few other eateries in the city. But Terra Mae received the title of "the best restaurant in Portland" after Lee experienced the food.

Starting with a Japanese milk bread and duck fat butter appetizer, Lee tried four different dishes from the Terra Mae menu: wasabi salad, Mentaiko udon, Oregon-raised A5 wagyu (get up to speed on wagyu right here), and bluefin tuna sashimi he said was the best he's ever eaten. He rated the bluefin tuna a 10 and inquired about its origin — turns out that bluefin tuna was caught off the Oregon Coast by a local fisherman.

"I've been to Japan, I've been to Hawaii, I've been to places that specialize in sushi," Lee said in the TikTok video he filmed during his meal at Terra Mae. "I've never had a better piece of tuna in my entire life, not even close."