The Food Plating Mistake Too Many People Make

When you've patiently waited for food to finish cooking with a grumbling stomach, the last thing on your mind is plating it correctly. That sentiment might change, of course, when hosting dinner guests, when you want to put a bit more effort into how the food looks. If you don't have much experience plating food, don't fret — you don't need to come up with a mind-boggling, eclectic presentation. There are just a few simple dos and don'ts of food plating to keep in mind.

To get the inside scoop, Chowhound spoke exclusively to two food professionals from HelloFresh, which recently did a "ReFresh" of its menus: senior culinary manager Michelle Doll Olson and recipe developer Marina Schulze. Doll Olson starts with a solid piece of advice, saying, "Food plopped down in piles is never very exciting. I love to plate my proteins half on/half off of the accompanying starch." For example, rather than just a pile of steamed white rice and grilled tofu each set on one half of the plate, you could shape the rice into a molded ball and balance the tofu strips on half the rice. The flavors can benefit from this plating, too. As Doll Olson explains, "The mashed potatoes or rice can get any sauce that runs off giving it a great flavor and not just creating a puddle."

Overlooking small details like plating is a common dinner party mistake. Schulze echoes the sentiment of serving foods intentionally, especially with condiments and sauces. Even for simple foods, like chicken fingers and fries, she says to make it clear which dipping sauce goes with each.