Elvis Presley's Favorite On-Stage Drink Is Still Wildly Popular Today

For such an iconic cultural figure as Elvis Presley, you'd expect a long list of products tied to his name. Surprisingly, though, he only put his stamp on a handful of specific items. Moreover, his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, was notorious for keeping Elvis' image tightly under his control. In fact, Elvis made only one true commercial in his lifetime, for a Louisiana-based donut chain called Southern Maid Donuts, one of his favorite Southern comfort foods. He recorded a short jingle in 1954, which has since been lost to time.

Donuts aside, most of Elvis's endorsements were tied to his own merchandise. In the late '50s, his team churned out everything from lipstick shades named after his songs to record players. These weren't random licensing grabs either — they were deliberate efforts to make Elvis a brand in himself, long before celebrity merch became the norm. Elvis also worked with RCA Victor, offering his face and voice to promote its records and players, which bought his recording contract in 1955.

Of course, while Elvis didn't endorse products like Gatorade officially, we know how much he enjoyed them. We know he loved dough burgers from Johnnie's Drive-In in Tupelo, Mississippi, and we know Elvis' favorite sandwiches included the iconic fried peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwich. Ultimately, while Elvis lent his face to many products in his lifetime, his team's restraint in issuing fewer than 100 unique Elvis Presley merchandise items is strange compared to today's constant celebrity product drops.