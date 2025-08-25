Elvis Presley's Favorite On-Stage Drink Is Still Wildly Popular Today
Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, was famous for his iconic voice, legendary moves and unforgettable style. As of late, one detail that has started to gain attention is his favorite on-stage drink: orange Gatorade. Although it seems random, when you consider how Gatorade got its start, it makes sense why Elvis praised the drink so much. The beverage was developed to address concerns of football players overheating in Florida's climate and to rejuvenate them mid-game. Given that the sports drink rebalances electrolytes and replenishes low blood sugar, it's ideal for strenuous physical activity. Though Elvis wasn't a linebacker, he did do long musical performances with plenty of dancing and moving. Each performance was a full-body workout of its own, especially in the King's hot outfits.
We might have ranked it fifth in our Gatorade flavor taste test, but orange Gatorade remains one of the most popular flavors in the brand's lineup. It was the second-ever flavor developed for Gatorade and continues to contribute to the company's several billion dollars in revenue each year. Its association with Elvis adds a bit of nostalgic charm, showing that sports drinks go beyond athletic performance and into music history.
Elvis never officially endorsed Gatorade, but he did endorse other foods and drinks
For such an iconic cultural figure as Elvis Presley, you'd expect a long list of products tied to his name. Surprisingly, though, he only put his stamp on a handful of specific items. Moreover, his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, was notorious for keeping Elvis' image tightly under his control. In fact, Elvis made only one true commercial in his lifetime, for a Louisiana-based donut chain called Southern Maid Donuts, one of his favorite Southern comfort foods. He recorded a short jingle in 1954, which has since been lost to time.
Donuts aside, most of Elvis's endorsements were tied to his own merchandise. In the late '50s, his team churned out everything from lipstick shades named after his songs to record players. These weren't random licensing grabs either — they were deliberate efforts to make Elvis a brand in himself, long before celebrity merch became the norm. Elvis also worked with RCA Victor, offering his face and voice to promote its records and players, which bought his recording contract in 1955.
Of course, while Elvis didn't endorse products like Gatorade officially, we know how much he enjoyed them. We know he loved dough burgers from Johnnie's Drive-In in Tupelo, Mississippi, and we know Elvis' favorite sandwiches included the iconic fried peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwich. Ultimately, while Elvis lent his face to many products in his lifetime, his team's restraint in issuing fewer than 100 unique Elvis Presley merchandise items is strange compared to today's constant celebrity product drops.