One Unexpected Topping Makes Tiramisu Taste Even Better

First of all, make sure you opt for a ceremonial grade matcha powder rather than a culinary one. Technically, ceremonial grade matcha is not really a thing (there are no official regulations). Unofficially, however, ceremonial grade on the label means you are getting high quality powder with a less bitter, slightly sweet flavor and a beautiful, rich green hue. Culinary matcha powder will work, but because tiramisu is not baked and the powder is sprinkled on top, all of the flavor subtleties will be noticeable. You want to have the highest grade matcha for the best looking and tasting dessert possible.

To take this twist to the next level, you could also replace matcha for coffee. This means the ladyfingers should be dipped in a matcha soak before lining them in your pan. To make the matcha soak, combine matcha powder, hot water, and sugar in a bowl. Whisk until it's frothy and then dip your ladyfingers in just long enough for them to turn green (kitchen tongs can help with this). If you leave them in too long they will quickly turn to mush and derail your tiramisu, so be quick with the dip.

If you really want to go all out with the green color and matcha flavor, you can also whisk some matcha powder into your mascarpone filling, creating a uniformly green dessert. However, there's something about the cream and green color contrast that makes for a beautiful dessert once you slice into it. For the final touch, sprinkle matcha powder generously over the top of your tiramisu to create a real show stopper for the dessert table.