Put A Sweet Spin On Classic Tiramisu With This Juicy Swap

Strawberry season is upon us, and what better way to make use of the sweet and plentiful bounty than by amping up the freshness of a classic tiramisu with a strawberry makeover? This tiramisu twist is sure to delight with its lighter, seasonal flavors, and omitting the traditional coffee and liquor makes it palatable for those young and old.

A strawberry riff will be less tart and juicier than this raspberry tiramisu recipe, but just as easy to assemble. As with any recipe using fresh fruit, the fresher the better for texture, flavor, and presentation. If you have a decorative glass bowl on hand, it will showcase the vibrant red strawberry and cream layering that will surely be a showstopper to cap any summer meal.

This fruit and cream crowd pleaser will wow guests, but even better is the happy secret that it doesn't require any baking and is really about assembling the ingredients and then letting them shine. The hardest part is making it enough in advance (great for make-ahead party prep) to let the flavors meld as the ladyfingers absorb the juicy sauce in the refrigerator.