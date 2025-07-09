The Hands-Down Best Movie Theater Food To Order At AMC Theatres
A movie theater menu nowadays has endless options to choose from. AMC Theatres are no different, with an expansive and ever-changing selection, but there's one item that remains at the top of our list. Chowhound ranked 11 AMC movie theater foods from worst to best, and even with so many choices, the traditional popcorn easily nabbed the No. 1 spot. Movie theater popcorn is a classic you just can't go wrong with, and AMC's never misses. The amount of popcorn you get for the price is unbeatable compared to their other menu options, and AMC even offers a refillable bucket for $5.99.
Movie theater food isn't always made to your liking, but with AMC popcorn, you can adjust the butter to your preference since they offer a free butter station to add as a topping to your popcorn. Likewise, even if you're not given the freshest batch from the concessions stand, you can head over there to freshen up the flavor instantly. And, if you're not a dispenser fan, simply bring your own spray bottle for a more even distribution of butter.
How AMC popcorn compares to their other menu items
AMC popcorn being the top pick doesn't necessarily mean that all of their other food options should be avoided. It's worth noting that the cinema chain's chicken tenders came in second for their crispiness and flavoring, and are a great option if you're not in the mood for a big bucket of popcorn. However, we recommend steering clear of their sriracha pretzel bites, which are too spicy to even enjoy. Fortunately, whether AMC is having a good or bad day in terms of food, the popcorn will always deliver. There's a reason popcorn always tastes better at the movies, and if you're looking for a reliable snack, this is definitely the way to go at AMC.
While we love it, some moviegoers don't feel the same. Many people have noticed that AMC popcorn tastes different, which could be due to changes in the butter they use. Regulars at AMC may be able to notice the difference, but we still found this popcorn delicious. If you're missing the old flavor, this clever TikTok hack for making AMC popcorn at home comes pretty close. Popcorn is always the safe option at the movie theater, and in our book, AMC's did not disappoint.