The Hands-Down Best Movie Theater Food To Order At AMC Theatres

A movie theater menu nowadays has endless options to choose from. AMC Theatres are no different, with an expansive and ever-changing selection, but there's one item that remains at the top of our list. Chowhound ranked 11 AMC movie theater foods from worst to best, and even with so many choices, the traditional popcorn easily nabbed the No. 1 spot. Movie theater popcorn is a classic you just can't go wrong with, and AMC's never misses. The amount of popcorn you get for the price is unbeatable compared to their other menu options, and AMC even offers a refillable bucket for $5.99.

Movie theater food isn't always made to your liking, but with AMC popcorn, you can adjust the butter to your preference since they offer a free butter station to add as a topping to your popcorn. Likewise, even if you're not given the freshest batch from the concessions stand, you can head over there to freshen up the flavor instantly. And, if you're not a dispenser fan, simply bring your own spray bottle for a more even distribution of butter.