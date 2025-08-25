The Butcher Counter Perk We Never See Anyone Take Advantage Of

If you already have a butcher — a dedicated animal protein professional who can answer all of your meatiest steak questions — then you've already outsmarted the pre-packaged mystery meat at the grocery store. A butcher can help you perfect your ground beef burger blend, detail the differences between a filet mignon and a chateaubriand, and sometimes even help you save a buck or two while improving dinner in the process. Requesting the butcher tenderize your beef before it's even wrapped and ready to go is the best way to combine those last two virtues.

Now, you aren't going to have those finer cuts smashed and bashed, or even most pieces of pork, poultry, lamb, and so on. But on days that don't exactly require expensive T-bones and porterhouses, a cheaper choice like a flank or skirt steak can be delicious with a little extra effort. Like, very little: All you have to do at this stage is ask the butcher to do the pulverizing, and they will do so with a good old fashioned mallet or even with a more modern mechanical device. The process will begin to break down tough fibers in either case, setting your meal up for a more yielding finish.